Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: A Landmark for Investment

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, marking its 10th edition, concluded with a noteworthy outcome of investments worth 26.33 lakh crore. The event has set a significant milestone for Gujarat, emphasizing its role as a key investment destination in India. The summit, which has consistently served as a platform for fostering business partnerships and attracting both foreign and domestic investments, has successfully continued its trend in this edition. The Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during this event spanned a wide array of sectors, reflecting a broad interest in Gujarat’s economic development. The volume of the signed agreements signals strong confidence in the state’s investment climate, a testament to the state government’s efforts in creating a conducive environment for business expansion.

Gateway to the Future

The summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attracted an impressive gathering of over 61,000 delegates from 140 countries. UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan acted as the chief guest, while the attendance of Presidents from Mozambique, Timore-Leste, the Czech Republic, and the Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam further underscored the global interest in Gujarat’s economic potential. Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded the summit with remarks during the valedictory ceremony, marking an impactful end to the event.

Investments Across the Spectrum

The summit was marked by the signing of MoUs for 41,299 projects, featuring investment proposals totalling Rs 26.33 lakh crore. Key sectors that attracted significant investment proposals included urban development, minerals, chemicals, petrochemicals, animal husbandry, fishing, power, oil & gas, agro and food processing, textiles, and apparels. The summit also highlighted emerging sectors such as semiconductors, e-mobility, green hydrogen, and renewable energy, indicating a forward-looking approach to investment and development.

Milestone for Gujarat’s Economy

