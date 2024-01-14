en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: A Landmark for Investment

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:07 pm EST
Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: A Landmark for Investment

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, marking its 10th edition, concluded with a noteworthy outcome of investments worth 26.33 lakh crore. The event has set a significant milestone for Gujarat, emphasizing its role as a key investment destination in India. The summit, which has consistently served as a platform for fostering business partnerships and attracting both foreign and domestic investments, has successfully continued its trend in this edition. The Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during this event spanned a wide array of sectors, reflecting a broad interest in Gujarat’s economic development. The volume of the signed agreements signals strong confidence in the state’s investment climate, a testament to the state government’s efforts in creating a conducive environment for business expansion.

Gateway to the Future

The summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attracted an impressive gathering of over 61,000 delegates from 140 countries. UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan acted as the chief guest, while the attendance of Presidents from Mozambique, Timore-Leste, the Czech Republic, and the Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam further underscored the global interest in Gujarat’s economic potential. Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded the summit with remarks during the valedictory ceremony, marking an impactful end to the event.

Investments Across the Spectrum

The summit was marked by the signing of MoUs for 41,299 projects, featuring investment proposals totalling Rs 26.33 lakh crore. Key sectors that attracted significant investment proposals included urban development, minerals, chemicals, petrochemicals, animal husbandry, fishing, power, oil & gas, agro and food processing, textiles, and apparels. The summit also highlighted emerging sectors such as semiconductors, e-mobility, green hydrogen, and renewable energy, indicating a forward-looking approach to investment and development.

Milestone for Gujarat’s Economy

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 saw a record-breaking 41,299 projects worth INR 26.33 lakh crores being signed. This event marked a landmark for Gujarat, with MoUs for investments exceeding INR 45 lakh crores across 98,540 projects. The summit was inaugurated on January 10, 2024, and aimed at fostering economic growth, investments, and international partnerships, showcasing Gujarat as an investment hub. It also emphasized the state’s economic potential with Prime Minister Modi’s participation. This summit, with its significant investment outcome, has indeed set a new benchmark for Gujarat’s economic future.

0
Business India Investments
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Is Homeritz Corporation Berhad Overvalued? A Look into the Discounted Cash Flow Model Analysis
In a recent valuation analysis of Homeritz Corporation Berhad (KLSE:HOMERIZ), the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model was employed to assess if the stock is trading at a fair value. The DCF model, known for its methodical approach of projecting a company’s future cash flows and discounting them back to their present value, was used to
Is Homeritz Corporation Berhad Overvalued? A Look into the Discounted Cash Flow Model Analysis
Inghams Group Ownership: An Analysis of Institutional Influence and Market Performance
6 mins ago
Inghams Group Ownership: An Analysis of Institutional Influence and Market Performance
Royal Mail Seeks Arbitration in Pay Dispute Amidst Financial Turmoil
7 mins ago
Royal Mail Seeks Arbitration in Pay Dispute Amidst Financial Turmoil
India Cracks Down on Offshore Cryptocurrency Exchanges Amid Money Laundering Concerns
3 mins ago
India Cracks Down on Offshore Cryptocurrency Exchanges Amid Money Laundering Concerns
Inflation Progress and Global Tensions: Biden's Potential Boost and Worldwide Challenges
3 mins ago
Inflation Progress and Global Tensions: Biden's Potential Boost and Worldwide Challenges
Barclays Bank of Kenya's Transition to ABSA: A New Dawn
5 mins ago
Barclays Bank of Kenya's Transition to ABSA: A New Dawn
Latest Headlines
World News
India's Export Restrictions on Essential Commodities Remain: A Balance of Trade and Domestic Needs
5 seconds
India's Export Restrictions on Essential Commodities Remain: A Balance of Trade and Domestic Needs
TPCC Leader Mallu Ravi Slams Former BRS Government and Pledges Pension Scheme Change
41 seconds
TPCC Leader Mallu Ravi Slams Former BRS Government and Pledges Pension Scheme Change
Kowloon Cricket Club Vs. Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club: A Clash of Contrasts in Hong Kong Premier League One Day 2023-24
1 min
Kowloon Cricket Club Vs. Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club: A Clash of Contrasts in Hong Kong Premier League One Day 2023-24
Camden County Battles Confirmed Measles Case: A Call for Vaccination
1 min
Camden County Battles Confirmed Measles Case: A Call for Vaccination
Lucas Taylor Leads Georgia State to a Dominant Victory Over Georgia Southern
1 min
Lucas Taylor Leads Georgia State to a Dominant Victory Over Georgia Southern
Thrilling High School Hockey Matches End in Narrow Victories and Surprising Outcomes
2 mins
Thrilling High School Hockey Matches End in Narrow Victories and Surprising Outcomes
Democratic Candidates Engage in 10th Congressional District's First Forum
2 mins
Democratic Candidates Engage in 10th Congressional District's First Forum
Duke Secures Victory in Tightly Contested Game Against Georgia Tech
2 mins
Duke Secures Victory in Tightly Contested Game Against Georgia Tech
Sweden's Correctional Service Braces for Massive Expansion Amid Tightening of Penalties
2 mins
Sweden's Correctional Service Braces for Massive Expansion Amid Tightening of Penalties
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app