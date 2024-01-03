en English
Verizon Communications: A Tale of Underperformance in Stock Market

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:33 am EST
Verizon Communications, a heavyweight in the U.S. telecom industry, has been trailing behind in the stock market compared to broader indices like the S&P 500. An introspective look into the company’s financial journey reveals that a $100 investment in Verizon in 1990 would have mushroomed to a modest $780 today. In stark contrast, the same investment in the S&P 500 would have exploded to a whopping $2,733.

Verizon’s Struggle with Value Generation

Despite a remarkable growth in revenue, Verizon seems to be grappling with value creation. Every dollar invested in the company since 1990 has produced a mere return of $1.07. The telecom industry’s forever competitive landscape and the incessant need for network upgrades make it challenging for companies to sustain profitability.

Questionable Management Decisions

Verizon’s management has been under scrutiny for some questionable decisions. These include leveraging the company’s balance sheet and making profitless acquisitions—like the purchase of TracFone Wireless and the AOL and Yahoo buyouts, which eventually were sold off at a loss.

Lagging Behind in Earnings Growth

The company’s earnings per share (EPS) growth has been sluggish, a stark contrast to its revenue growth. Since 1990, the EPS has grown by just 280%, whereas revenue has skyrocketed over 1,000%. Despite offering an attractive dividend yield of 7%, the stock’s price has seen only minimal growth, leading market analysts to predict a lackluster earnings growth in the future.

In the face of these challenges, investors might need to reassess Verizon’s prospects for substantial growth and consider other investment options. Despite its dominant presence in the Telecom Services industry, the company’s performance has been underwhelming—highlighted by a mere 3.1% stock increase while the S&P 500 fell by 0.58%. With the future earnings growth predicted to be negligible, Verizon’s prospects for significant growth appear limited.

Business Investments United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

