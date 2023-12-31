en English
Business

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Amplifies Stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:04 pm EST
Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Amplifies Stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par, a principal shareholder of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), has bolstered its stake in the company. The significant purchase of 41,514 shares at an average price of $11.97 each on December 27th, 2023, tallied a substantial investment of about $496,922.58, intensifying the insider’s ownership to 3,615,228 shares. The updated valuation of the stake stands at approximately $43.27 million.

SEC Disclosure and Stock Performance

As per the norms, the insider transaction was duly reported to the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), ensuring the investment’s transparency. The shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals were trading at $12.25 on the day the news was reported. The company’s stock demonstrates a volatile performance, marked by its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $9.08 and $9.64, respectively. The shares have ranged from a yearly low of $6.20 to a high of $12.74 during the past year.

Financials and Investor Actions

The specialty pharmaceutical company recently reported a quarterly loss of $0.80 per share, slightly missing the consensus estimate. Hedge funds and institutional investors have been adjusting their positions in KalVista. The most notable shifts occurred in holdings belonging to entities such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of New York Mellon Corp, MetLife Investment Management LLC, Rhumbline Advisers, and BlackRock Inc.

KalVista’s Outlook and Analyst Rating

Confidence in KalVista’s future potential might be seen in an analyst from HC Wainwright who maintained a ‘buy’ rating on the stock, setting a target price of $16.00. KalVista Pharmaceuticals is committed to developing treatments for diseases with significant unmet needs, such as hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME), and is thus under the spotlight for its continued contribution to the healthcare sector.

Business Investments
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

