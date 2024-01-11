en English
Business

Vanguard Shuns Bitcoin ETFs, Maintaining Focus on Traditional Assets

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:49 pm EST
Vanguard Shuns Bitcoin ETFs, Maintaining Focus on Traditional Assets

Renowned fund issuer, Vanguard, has made a stark decision to avoid engagement with cryptocurrency, specifically by refraining from creating its own bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) or offering funds from other issuers on its platform. As one of the world’s leading money managers, Vanguard’s decision is firmly rooted in its long-standing investment philosophy. The company has always prioritized traditional asset classes, namely equities, bonds, and cash, as the sturdy foundation of a long-term, well-balanced investment portfolio.

Unmoved by Bitcoin ETFs Wave

Despite the recent proliferation of new bitcoin ETFs, launched by a slew of financial firms, Vanguard remains unwavering in its approach. This approach is significantly shaped by the conventional beliefs of its late founder, Jack Bogle. Bogle made a name for himself in the 1970s by pioneering passive stock index funds and championing low-cost investing strategies. Under Bogle’s principles, Vanguard introduced index funds that tracked broader markets, consistently outperforming active managers and continually reducing fees.

Legacy of Vanguard’s Late Founder

Now responsible for over $8 trillion in assets, Vanguard continues to operate under these core values. The company’s primary competitor, BlackRock, has chosen a divergent path, stepping into the bitcoin domain with the launch of the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT). Vanguard’s decision to steer clear of Bitcoin ETFs is a testament to its commitment to Bogle’s principles, as it believes in the long-term profitability of traditional assets rather than the highly speculative and volatile nature of Bitcoin.

Vanguard vs. The Rest

The article also discusses the recent approval of the first spot Bitcoin ETFs by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), significant trading volumes, and the involvement of major players such as BlackRock, Fidelity, and ARK Invest in the market. It highlights the challenges faced by ETF launches and the impact of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The SEC approval for Bitcoin ETFs to trade on major stock exchanges and the fee structures proposed by different firms are also discussed, with BlackRock’s 0.30% fee posing a significant challenge to other competitors.

Business Cryptocurrency Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

