ValueQuest’s Ravi Dharamshi on Portfolio Management: IT vs. PSU Stocks

Ravi Dharamshi, Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of ValueQuest Investment Advisors, recently shed light on the shifting dynamics of the Information Technology (IT) and Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) sectors in relation to portfolio management. Dharamshi’s insights present a keen understanding of the current market landscape and its potential implications for investors.

IT Companies: A Struggle to Balance Legacy and Innovation

According to Dharamshi, IT companies are presently in a difficult phase where older, legacy businesses are declining at a faster rate than the growth of newer, digitization-focused ventures. This imbalance, he notes, leads to modest growth rates that may not be as appealing to investors looking for rapid returns. However, it’s essential to understand that many of these companies are in the midst of a transition, trying to strike a balance between their traditional revenue streams and the promise of digital transformation.

PSU Stocks: The Transformation from ‘Ugly Ducklings’ to ‘Swans’

On the other hand, Dharamshi highlights the remarkable transformation of PSU stocks, especially those operating in monopoly sectors such as defense. Once considered ‘ugly ducklings,’ these stocks have now metamorphosed into ‘swans,’ showing significant promise and potential for investors willing to take calculated risks.

A Cautious Approach to Investment Strategies

Dharamshi’s investment strategy eschews differentiation based on company promoters. Instead, it focuses on the company’s business prospects and the alignment of interests with minority shareholders. He cautions, however, that government-dependent portfolio companies can pose risks, particularly in the light of upcoming elections. Consequently, a cautious approach to PSU stocks is advised, keeping potential economic downturns in mind.

Shifts in Portfolio: From IT and Pharma to Financials

In light of these dynamics, Dharamshi has made substantial changes in his portfolio. He has moved away from IT and pharmaceutical stocks due to concerns about commoditization and decreasing profit margins. Instead, he remains bullish on financials, particularly large private sector banks. He views these as entities with a ‘right to win’ and anticipates improved returns in the coming years.