Uzbekistan's Economic Surge: A Comprehensive Breakdown of the 2023 GDP Growth

In 2023, Uzbekistan's gross domestic product (GDP) soared to a staggering 1.06 quadrillion soums, marking a noteworthy 6.0% increase compared to the preceding year. A closer inspection of the figures reveals that the industrial sector was a significant contributor, adding a 1.5 percentage point increase to the GDP growth with a 6.0% rise of its own. The agricultural, forestry, and fisheries sectors grew by 4.1%, adding 1.0 percentage point to the GDP growth.

Service Sector and Tax Contributions

Not to be outdone, the service sector experienced a robust increase of 6.8%, with trade services growing by a remarkable 10.2% and transportation and communication services by an impressive 12.3%. Net taxes on products rose by 7.4%, contributing 0.5 percentage points to the GDP, further bolstering the economy.

Industrial Production and Inflation

Industrial production was valued at a hefty 655.8 trillion soums, with manufacturing leading the charge at 84.4%. The inflation rate, however, did take a hit, reaching 8.8%, with food prices up by 9.7%.

Investments and Trade

Investments in fixed capital surged by 22.1% to 352.06 trillion soums, demonstrating a significant influx of foreign direct investment. The volume of construction work increased by 6.4%, while retail trade turnover grew by 9.1%. Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover reached an all-time high of US$62.6 billion, with exports and imports growing by 23.8% and 24.0%, respectively.

Market Services and Enterprise Growth

Market services provided increased by 13.7%, led by financial and trade services. Finally, the number of enterprises and organizations active by January 2024 was 485.0 thousand, with small enterprises and micro-firms constituting the majority, symbolizing a dynamic and vibrant business scene.