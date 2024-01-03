en English
Business

US Venture Capital Activity Takes A Hit in 2023, Optimism For 2024 Rebound

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:31 am EST
US Venture Capital Activity Takes A Hit in 2023, Optimism For 2024 Rebound

2023 witnessed a significant downturn in venture capital (VC) activity in the United States. A stark 38% reduction in active investors engaging in multiple deals presided over the first three quarters, compared to the previous year. This drastic fall represents 2,725 fewer firms actively investing, exceeding the 28% decline in deal count over the same period. This decline in investor participation impacts later-stage startups, in particular, intensifying the struggle for crossover capital—a pivotal resource for business growth.

A Host of Factors Behind the Decline

The VC landscape’s transformation is attributed to several factors, including potential fund exhaustion, the emergence of “zombie funds”, shifts in investment focus, leadership changes, and regulatory challenges. Market conditions, predominantly economic downturns, also play a significant role in shaping investor behavior. The scarcity of active investors has exacerbated the demand-supply imbalance for capital, leaving many startups stranded mid-growth.

Global Impact of the Downswing

This investment decline isn’t confined to the United States. Private equity and venture capital investments in India, for instance, dipped by 38% to less than $30 billion in 2023, down from $47.6 billion in 2022. The year also recorded the lowest PE-VC deal value and volume in five years, with a notable shift in focus towards sectors like healthcare, financial services, and infrastructure. In contrast to 112 mega deals worth $31.8 billion in 2022, 2023 saw only 67 mega deals worth $21.2 billion. The unicorn club also shrunk, with only two new entrants hitting the billion-dollar valuation mark in 2023.

2024: A Ray of Hope

Despite the prevalent downturn, there remains substantial “dry powder” in the market, hinting at untapped potential for a funding rebound in 2024. Experts anticipate a shift in power back to limited partners (LPs), a resurgence in the Series A market, and an increase in down rounds—indicating valuation decrease across financings. Although the fundraising environment for VCs is projected to be challenging, potentially leading to mergers and acquisitions in the industry, there is a sense of optimism for the future. The journey to recovery might be arduous, but the road ahead seems hopeful for startup founders.

Business Investments United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

