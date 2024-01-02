en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

US Global Investors Declares Monthly Dividend of 0.75 Cents per Share

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:55 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:03 am EST
US Global Investors Declares Monthly Dividend of 0.75 Cents per Share

US Global Investors (GROW) has declared a monthly dividend distribution of 0.75 cents per share, a routine yet crucial piece of information for shareholders and potential investors alike. The ex-dividend date, the cut-off for eligibility, is set for Friday. Investors thus have until the end of trading on Thursday to acquire GROW shares and qualify for the dividend payout.

Dividend Impact on Stock Price

Once a stock hits its ex-dividend date, the opening price often mirrors the dividend payout, opening lower by the dividend amount. For GROW, this translates to an expected opening drop of 0.75 cents on Friday. However, it’s crucial to remember that market conditions and other factors can also influence the stock’s value.

Dividend Distribution and Reinvestment

The dividend will find its way into the accounts of eligible shareholders on January 22, 2024. These shareholders then face a decision: reinvest the dividends back into GROW or allocate the funds differently. This flexibility allows investors to adjust their investment strategies based on their current needs and long-term financial goals.

Significance of Dividend Announcements

While such dividend announcements may seem routine, they carry considerable weight. For shareholders, it signifies a return on their investment. For potential investors, it could be the lure that draws them towards adding the stock to their portfolio. It’s an essential pulse in the heartbeat of investing, reflecting a company’s profitability and fiscal health.

0
Business Investments United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wall Street Research Calls Highlight Multiple Upgrades

By Aqsa Younas Rana

HP Inc. Poised for Growth in 2024 with AI PCs and Higher-Value Products

By Salman Khan

Georgia Contractor Arrested for $9M Insurance Fraud

By Quadri Adejumo

A Tale of Two Pharma Stocks: CPHI and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.

By Aqsa Younas Rana

RxBar Inspires Fitness Resolutions with $2,500 Contest ...
@Business · 1 min
RxBar Inspires Fitness Resolutions with $2,500 Contest ...
heart comment 0
Epsium Enterprise Braces for IPO Despite Significant Risks

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Epsium Enterprise Braces for IPO Despite Significant Risks
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Calls for Acceleration of State’s Industrial Development

By Dil Bar Irshad

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Calls for Acceleration of State's Industrial Development
Community and Philanthropist Rally to Save Beloved Bakery

By BNN Correspondents

Community and Philanthropist Rally to Save Beloved Bakery
MSRB Preparing for Major Regulatory Changes in 2024

By Muhammad Jawad

MSRB Preparing for Major Regulatory Changes in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
AMA's 10 Wellness Tips for 2024: Towards Better Health and Well-Being
30 seconds
AMA's 10 Wellness Tips for 2024: Towards Better Health and Well-Being
Street-Legal Race Car: The Ultimate Blend of Performance and Compliance
38 seconds
Street-Legal Race Car: The Ultimate Blend of Performance and Compliance
New Jersey's Task Force Targets Property-Tax Relief for Seniors
44 seconds
New Jersey's Task Force Targets Property-Tax Relief for Seniors
MorningLine: Chef Laura Rodriguez Advocates for Food as Medicine
1 min
MorningLine: Chef Laura Rodriguez Advocates for Food as Medicine
NIDCOM Warns Against Fraudulent Diaspora Groups, Singles Out NDF
2 mins
NIDCOM Warns Against Fraudulent Diaspora Groups, Singles Out NDF
RxBar Inspires Fitness Resolutions with $2,500 Contest
2 mins
RxBar Inspires Fitness Resolutions with $2,500 Contest
Marine Nationale: The Rising Star of National Hunt Racing
2 mins
Marine Nationale: The Rising Star of National Hunt Racing
Nigeria's North-Central Governors Visit Plateau State, Extend Support with N100 Million Donation
2 mins
Nigeria's North-Central Governors Visit Plateau State, Extend Support with N100 Million Donation
J&K National Conference Criticizes Administration for Failing to Provide Basic Amenities
2 mins
J&K National Conference Criticizes Administration for Failing to Provide Basic Amenities
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
29 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
38 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
3 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app