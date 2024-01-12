Uruguayan Startup Prometeo Secures $13M to Expand Open Banking in Latin America

Uruguayan fintech startup Prometeo has clinched a substantial $13 million in Series A funding, marking a significant milestone in its mission to expand open banking services throughout Latin America. Founded in 2018, Prometeo had previously attracted around $6 million of investment, and has since made waves by connecting regional financial institutions via a single API.

Expansive Reach and Growing Demand

At present, Prometeo has activated more than 350 channels with 283 financial institutions across 10 countries, with a particular emphasis on Brazil and Mexico. The demand for Prometeo’s services, which encompass account-to-account payments, account validation, and cash management, has seen a substantial increase. In fact, over the past two years, the startup’s revenues have grown tenfold.

Challenges and Opportunities in Latin America

Co-CEO and co-founder, Ximena Aleman, candidly acknowledged the unique challenges posed by the region, such as a lower penetration of bank accounts and a preponderance of cash-based transactions. Yet, she also highlighted the absence of dominating payment systems like those in Western Europe and the United States, viewing this as an opportunity for open banking to thrive in Latin America.

Attracting High-Profile Investors

The latest funding round attracted participation from major investors including Antler Elevate, PayPal Ventures, Samsung Next, DN Capital, Cometa, and Magma Partners. The involvement of PayPal and Samsung Next underscores their interest in Latin America’s financial services. Furthermore, Prometeo’s collaborative partnerships with major banks and financial institutions in the region have garnered investor attention, demonstrating the potential for open banking to transform financial services and empower businesses in Latin America.