Business

Unveiling Wall Street’s Top Semiconductor Stock Picks for 2024

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
The dynamics of the semiconductor industry are both complex and intriguing. A sector that is critical for the production of a broad spectrum of electronic devices, the semiconductor industry presents an array of investment opportunities. As we step further into 2024, Wall Street analysts have released their top picks for semiconductor stocks, giving investors a guide to navigate this intricate sector.

Performance and Projections

The semiconductor industry has witnessed a 5.8% increase in the past week, with NVIDIA leading the charge with an impressive 11% uptick. A 12-month performance gain of 74% echoes the industry’s strength and growth potential. The U.S. Semiconductors Industry valuation currently rests at 31.1x, painting a promising picture for potential investors.

Companies like NVIDIA, Texas Instruments, Enphase Energy, Arm Holdings, Broadcom, Qualcomm, Marvell Technology, ON Semiconductor, Advanced Micro Devices, and Wolfspeed have driven the market surge in the past week, showcasing their resilience and growth potential.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Rally

In 2023, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) enjoyed a solid year, boasting a 40% rally in stock and a market capitalization of around $530 billion. The company attributed its success to High-Performance Compute (HPC) and smartphone chips, which served as key revenue drivers. A 19% sequential increase in revenue in Q4 further underscored its strong performance.

TSMC’s profit margins are expected to rally in 2024, and with a valuation of 18 times trailing-12-month earnings per share, the company presents a potentially lucrative investment opportunity. With the semiconductor industry projected to reach $1 trillion in sales by 2030, TSMC is well-positioned to tap into this growth, potentially becoming the next $1 trillion market-cap business.

Microchip Technology’s Warning

Microchip Technology, a leading provider of semiconductors and total system software solutions for industrial markets, has issued a warning of a potential downturn. The company anticipates a dip in its revenue for the quarter ended in December 2023, attributing it to a weakening economic environment that their customers and distributors faced during the quarter.

Despite this setback, the belief is that Microchip’s cyclical downturn is temporary, and that the company will bounce back. This underscores the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry and is a key consideration for investors looking to invest in this space.

Business Investments
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

