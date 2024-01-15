Unveiling Growth Stocks with Potential: Alimentation Couche-Tard and Brookfield Renewable

In the realm of investment, the allure of growth stocks is undeniably potent. These stocks, often associated with cutting-edge technology or paradigm-shifting business models, promise the potential of significant returns over time, albeit accompanied by inherent risks. Two such stocks that have emerged as compelling long-term investments are Alimentation Couche-Tard and Brookfield Renewable.

Alimentation Couche-Tard: A Global Convenience Store Giant

With a sprawling network of over 14,400 convenience stores in 25 countries, Alimentation Couche-Tard has secured its place in the global retail landscape. The stock, despite being perceived as undervalued, has consistently outperformed the broader market. Over the past year, it has delivered a notable 23% gain compared to the TSX's marginal 3% gain.

Adding to its allure is the company's rapidly growing dividend, which has increased at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 27% since 2013. This robust growth trajectory underscores Alimentation Couche-Tard's commitment to rewarding its shareholders even as it continues to expand its global footprint.

Brookfield Renewable: Harnessing the Power of Green Energy

Brookfield Renewable stands tall as one of the largest players in the global renewable utility space. It boasts of a generation capacity of 32 gigawatts, and with a development pipeline that could add a staggering 132 gigawatts more, the company is poised for monumental growth.

Brookfield management targets an annual return of 12% to 15%. Historically, the company's stock has exceeded this target, yielding a 16% annualized return. While the stock has been relatively stagnant since mid-2020, its prospects for future growth are intrinsically tied to the global push for carbon neutrality and the increasing investments in renewable energy.

The allure of these stocks lies not just in their growth potential, but also in their capacity to weather market volatility. As companies and countries alike pivot towards sustainable practices, the demand for renewable energy is set to surge, positioning Brookfield Renewable for success. Similarly, Alimentation Couche-Tard's diverse global presence provides it an edge in navigating regional market fluctuations, further solidifying its investment appeal.