en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Unraveling the Role of Dividends in Total Returns: A look at the S&P 500

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:59 am EST
Unraveling the Role of Dividends in Total Returns: A look at the S&P 500

Investing in the stock market is not solely about anticipating stock price changes. Investors must also consider other factors that contribute to total returns, such as dividends. A case in point is the S&P 500, a market performance benchmark, which, aside from its price return, also provides dividend yields. The S&P 500’s average dividend yield currently hovers around 1.5%. However, some companies within the index offer higher yields, though their attractiveness extends beyond high dividend yields alone.

High Dividend Yielding Companies: A Closer Look

Three high dividend-yielding companies within the S&P 500 worth noting are Altria Group, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Verizon Communications. However, these companies are not without concerns. Altria Group, for instance, grapples with a declining smoking rate in the U.S. and requires a long-term strategy that transcends tobacco. Walgreens Boots Alliance, on the other hand, has seen its stock value dip and presently operates at a loss, which could compromise its dividend sustainability. Meanwhile, Verizon Communications is saddled with high long-term debt that could curtail its future growth and ability to preserve its dividend.

The Role of Dividends in Investment Returns

The historical total returns of the S&P 500 index, initiated in 1926 with 90 companies and later expanded to encompass 500 components in 1957, comprises both price returns and reinvested dividends. Dividends significantly contribute to overall investment returns. For instance, Vanguard’s VOO, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that is part of the S&P 500 index, has a dividend yield of 1.47% and disbursed $6.36 per share in the past year.

Investing in S&P 500 ETFs for Stability

Given the uncertainties surrounding companies with high dividend yields, investors may find more stable and long-term growth opportunities in S&P 500 ETFs. Vanguard’s VOO and SPDR’s SPY, despite their lower dividend yields compared to individual high-yield companies, offer more stability. Therefore, the investment decision should not hinge only on high dividend yields but should also consider other critical factors such as the financial health and growth prospects of the companies.

0
Business Investments United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. Achieves Australian GMP Certification: A Milestone for Medicinal Cannabis

By Geeta Pillai

Tech Titan Entegris Inc Faces Stock Decline at Start of 2024 Trading

By BNN Correspondents

AbbVie's 4% Dividend Yield: A Silver Lining Amid Slowing Growth and Future Uncertainties

By BNN Correspondents

Canoo Inc Experiences Stock Price Dip: Analysts Maintain Buy Recommendation

By Muhammad Jawad

NewtekOne Sets New Quarterly Record with $262.9 Million in SBA 7(a) Lo ...
@Business · 54 seconds
NewtekOne Sets New Quarterly Record with $262.9 Million in SBA 7(a) Lo ...
heart comment 0
Disney Informed of Blackwells Capital’s Intention to Nominate Board Members

By Justice Nwafor

Disney Informed of Blackwells Capital's Intention to Nominate Board Members
U.S. Small Businesses Report Consistent Job Growth in 2023 Despite Wage Inflation Slowdown

By BNN Correspondents

U.S. Small Businesses Report Consistent Job Growth in 2023 Despite Wage Inflation Slowdown
Investing in Microsoft: A Golden Ticket to Financial Growth

By Rafia Tasleem

Investing in Microsoft: A Golden Ticket to Financial Growth
Benson Hill Inc Grapples with Share Price Drop Despite Overweight Rating

By Wojciech Zylm

Benson Hill Inc Grapples with Share Price Drop Despite Overweight Rating
Latest Headlines
World News
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. Achieves Australian GMP Certification: A Milestone for Medicinal Cannabis
12 seconds
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. Achieves Australian GMP Certification: A Milestone for Medicinal Cannabis
NightHawk Biosciences Commences Development of Novel Biologic for Substance Use Disorders
1 min
NightHawk Biosciences Commences Development of Novel Biologic for Substance Use Disorders
From the Golf Course to the Football Pitch: Rory McIlroy's Candid Conversation with Gary Neville
1 min
From the Golf Course to the Football Pitch: Rory McIlroy's Candid Conversation with Gary Neville
Senator Tom Cotton Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Bid
1 min
Senator Tom Cotton Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Bid
Chingiz Allazov Backs Takeru Segawa in Upcoming Super-Fight
1 min
Chingiz Allazov Backs Takeru Segawa in Upcoming Super-Fight
NightHawk Biosciences Embarks on Novel Biologic Project for Substance Use Disorders
2 mins
NightHawk Biosciences Embarks on Novel Biologic Project for Substance Use Disorders
Injury Sidelines Timo Meier: New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals Upcoming Game Analysis
2 mins
Injury Sidelines Timo Meier: New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals Upcoming Game Analysis
Cardiovascular Disease: The Silent Killer and the Battle for Early Detection
2 mins
Cardiovascular Disease: The Silent Killer and the Battle for Early Detection
Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro Braces for a Challenging Year Ahead
3 mins
Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro Braces for a Challenging Year Ahead
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app