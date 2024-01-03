Unraveling the Role of Dividends in Total Returns: A look at the S&P 500

Investing in the stock market is not solely about anticipating stock price changes. Investors must also consider other factors that contribute to total returns, such as dividends. A case in point is the S&P 500, a market performance benchmark, which, aside from its price return, also provides dividend yields. The S&P 500’s average dividend yield currently hovers around 1.5%. However, some companies within the index offer higher yields, though their attractiveness extends beyond high dividend yields alone.

High Dividend Yielding Companies: A Closer Look

Three high dividend-yielding companies within the S&P 500 worth noting are Altria Group, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Verizon Communications. However, these companies are not without concerns. Altria Group, for instance, grapples with a declining smoking rate in the U.S. and requires a long-term strategy that transcends tobacco. Walgreens Boots Alliance, on the other hand, has seen its stock value dip and presently operates at a loss, which could compromise its dividend sustainability. Meanwhile, Verizon Communications is saddled with high long-term debt that could curtail its future growth and ability to preserve its dividend.

The Role of Dividends in Investment Returns

The historical total returns of the S&P 500 index, initiated in 1926 with 90 companies and later expanded to encompass 500 components in 1957, comprises both price returns and reinvested dividends. Dividends significantly contribute to overall investment returns. For instance, Vanguard’s VOO, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that is part of the S&P 500 index, has a dividend yield of 1.47% and disbursed $6.36 per share in the past year.

Investing in S&P 500 ETFs for Stability

Given the uncertainties surrounding companies with high dividend yields, investors may find more stable and long-term growth opportunities in S&P 500 ETFs. Vanguard’s VOO and SPDR’s SPY, despite their lower dividend yields compared to individual high-yield companies, offer more stability. Therefore, the investment decision should not hinge only on high dividend yields but should also consider other critical factors such as the financial health and growth prospects of the companies.