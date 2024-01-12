en English
Business

United Van Der Horst Limited’s Stock Surges 5% on Equity Share Sub-Division Announcement

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:32 am EST
In a noteworthy move, United Van Der Horst Limited, a micro-cap stock, witnessed a significant uptick in its share price as it reached the 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 211.10 on Tuesday. This surge followed the announcement of a forthcoming Board meeting, scheduled for January 25, 2024, during which the company plans to discuss the sub-division of equity shares, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

Impressive Returns and Growing Revenues

Over the past year, United Van Der Horst Limited has proven to be a lucrative investment, delivering multibagger returns of approximately 150 percent. This impressive performance has transformed a theoretical investment of Rs 1 lakh into Rs 2.50 lakhs. The company’s financial records indicate an increase in operating revenues, rising from Rs 5.62 crores to Rs 6.04 crores between Q1FY23-24 and Q2FY23-24. However, the same period saw a decrease in after-tax profits, dropping from Rs 53 lakhs to Rs 33 lakhs.

A Closer Look at Profitability Metrics

The company’s profitability metrics have shown signs of improvement, with the return on equity (RoE) climbing from 5.37 percent to 6.70 percent. Similarly, the return on capital employed (RoCE) has experienced a significant jump, increasing from 3.97 percent to 7.26 percent. The latest shareholding pattern reveals that the company’s promoters hold a 70.44 percent stake, while public (retail) investors hold a 29.53 percent stake.

Company’s Industry Presence

United Van Der Horst Limited has established itself as a trusted name in industries such as oil fields, marine, power plants, petrochemicals, and mining. The company specializes in re-standardizing, reconditioning, reverse engineering, and manufacturing services. It offers a range of products, including hydraulic seals, pneumatic cylinders, jacking cylinders, and more.

Business Investments
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

