Underperforming Vanguard Value Index Fund Faces Tough Competition

The Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VTV) is currently under scrutiny due to its weaker performance and pricier valuations compared to its peers. This fund, which invests predominately in U.S. large-cap value stocks, has shown a moderate underperformance against the S&P 500 since its inception. This underperformance is largely attributed to the underperformance of value as a factor, compared with growth, since 2008. Despite its broad diversification across different sectors, VTV’s portfolio is overweight in old-economy industries and lacks weight in tech and telecommunications sectors.

Stronger Alternatives to VTV

While VTV struggles to keep up, several other value exchange-traded funds (ETFs) show much stronger performance, despite similar challenges faced. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA), Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ), and Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) are three such funds that offer investors more compelling investment opportunities.

VFVA: A Smaller and More Agile Player

VFVA is an actively-managed U.S. value ETF that targets smaller companies. It is well-diversified across various industry segments. Unlike VTV, VFVA has shown a stronger performance track record and offers a more affordable valuation, making it a more appealing choice for investors.

COWZ: Aggressive Strategy with High Performance

COWZ stands out with its aggressive strategy. It focuses on companies within the Russell 1000 that have high free cash flow yields. This strategy has led to a portfolio that’s significantly overweight in the energy sector. Despite this seeming risk, COWZ has outperformed VTV, marking it as a stronger investment opportunity.

AVUV: Small-Cap Value with High Returns

AVUV, an actively-managed U.S. Small-Cap Value ETF, provides exposure to over 700 securities across various sectors. However, it excludes many well-known blue-chip stocks, targeting a specific market niche. Despite the risk involved, AVUV outperforms VTV and is considered a stronger investment opportunity.

In conclusion, while VTV offers broad diversification, its performance has been lackluster compared to other options in the market. ETFs like VFVA, COWZ, and AVUV offer stronger performance and better value propositions, making them more compelling investment opportunities for investors.