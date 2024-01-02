en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Underperforming Vanguard Value Index Fund Faces Tough Competition

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
Underperforming Vanguard Value Index Fund Faces Tough Competition

The Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VTV) is currently under scrutiny due to its weaker performance and pricier valuations compared to its peers. This fund, which invests predominately in U.S. large-cap value stocks, has shown a moderate underperformance against the S&P 500 since its inception. This underperformance is largely attributed to the underperformance of value as a factor, compared with growth, since 2008. Despite its broad diversification across different sectors, VTV’s portfolio is overweight in old-economy industries and lacks weight in tech and telecommunications sectors.

Stronger Alternatives to VTV

While VTV struggles to keep up, several other value exchange-traded funds (ETFs) show much stronger performance, despite similar challenges faced. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA), Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ), and Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) are three such funds that offer investors more compelling investment opportunities.

VFVA: A Smaller and More Agile Player

VFVA is an actively-managed U.S. value ETF that targets smaller companies. It is well-diversified across various industry segments. Unlike VTV, VFVA has shown a stronger performance track record and offers a more affordable valuation, making it a more appealing choice for investors.

COWZ: Aggressive Strategy with High Performance

COWZ stands out with its aggressive strategy. It focuses on companies within the Russell 1000 that have high free cash flow yields. This strategy has led to a portfolio that’s significantly overweight in the energy sector. Despite this seeming risk, COWZ has outperformed VTV, marking it as a stronger investment opportunity.

AVUV: Small-Cap Value with High Returns

AVUV, an actively-managed U.S. Small-Cap Value ETF, provides exposure to over 700 securities across various sectors. However, it excludes many well-known blue-chip stocks, targeting a specific market niche. Despite the risk involved, AVUV outperforms VTV and is considered a stronger investment opportunity.

In conclusion, while VTV offers broad diversification, its performance has been lackluster compared to other options in the market. ETFs like VFVA, COWZ, and AVUV offer stronger performance and better value propositions, making them more compelling investment opportunities for investors.

0
Business Investments United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Amazon Rolls Out Major Discounts on Breville Juicers to Boost Healthy Routines in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Cattle Market Holds Steady in Final Week of 2023; Higher Prices Expected in 2024

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Conservatives Challenge Blackburn Council's Parking Fee Hike

By Rafia Tasleem

Canola Market Declines in First Trading Session of 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Tesla Reports 38% Increase in 2023 Vehicle Deliveries, Plans to Open U ...
@Business · 2 mins
Tesla Reports 38% Increase in 2023 Vehicle Deliveries, Plans to Open U ...
heart comment 0
Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition

By Wojciech Zylm

Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition
NYSE Warns Li-Cycle After Stock Value Plummets, Class Action Lawsuit Initiated

By BNN Correspondents

NYSE Warns Li-Cycle After Stock Value Plummets, Class Action Lawsuit Initiated
The Fate of Alderson Broaddus University’s Campus Hangs in the Balance

By Muthana Al-Najjar

The Fate of Alderson Broaddus University's Campus Hangs in the Balance
Oman’s Stock Market Faces Challenges in 2023, Optimism Fuels 2024 Outlook

By BNN Correspondents

Oman's Stock Market Faces Challenges in 2023, Optimism Fuels 2024 Outlook
Latest Headlines
World News
Dallas Cowboys Eyeing Wisconsin's Braelon Allen for Potential Draft: A Deep Dive
27 seconds
Dallas Cowboys Eyeing Wisconsin's Braelon Allen for Potential Draft: A Deep Dive
Amazon Rolls Out Major Discounts on Breville Juicers to Boost Healthy Routines in 2024
38 seconds
Amazon Rolls Out Major Discounts on Breville Juicers to Boost Healthy Routines in 2024
Sharon Osbourne at 71: Reflecting on Life, Controversies, and Lessons Learned
44 seconds
Sharon Osbourne at 71: Reflecting on Life, Controversies, and Lessons Learned
dvLED Technology: The Game Changer in Esports
54 seconds
dvLED Technology: The Game Changer in Esports
BDF Pharmaceuticals Launches BDENZA: A Significant Leap in Prostate Cancer Treatment
1 min
BDF Pharmaceuticals Launches BDENZA: A Significant Leap in Prostate Cancer Treatment
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn Sustains Severe Head Injury: Concerns Over His Recovery Loom Large
1 min
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn Sustains Severe Head Injury: Concerns Over His Recovery Loom Large
Digital Revolution in China's Healthcare: A Leap into the Future
2 mins
Digital Revolution in China's Healthcare: A Leap into the Future
Conservatives Challenge Blackburn Council's Parking Fee Hike
2 mins
Conservatives Challenge Blackburn Council's Parking Fee Hike
David Warner's Farewell Test Match: A Tribute to a Lasting Friendship
2 mins
David Warner's Farewell Test Match: A Tribute to a Lasting Friendship
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app