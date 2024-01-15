en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Ukraine’s Economic Resilience Amid Conflict: A Call for Investment

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:48 pm EST
Ukraine’s Economic Resilience Amid Conflict: A Call for Investment

Ukraine’s economy, despite being at the centre of a protracted conflict with Russia, demonstrates a remarkable resilience underpinned by the determination of its private sector. Businesses continue to operate even in the face of active conflict, exemplified by an electronics store in Mykolaiv that persists in its operations.

Investment Over Aid

Business leaders are advocating for foreign investment as a more sustainable solution for Ukraine’s economic future compared to mere financial aid. Andriy Vadaturskyy, the CEO of Nibulon, a leading agribusiness company in Ukraine, underscores the importance of loyalty from international supporters amidst the ongoing war.

Potential for Significant Investment

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), an institution offering investment, advice, and asset management services, suggests that with the right reforms and market liberalization, Ukraine could attract substantial private sector investments. These investments could potentially cover up to a third of the estimated reconstruction costs, projected at 411 billion euros.

Role of Foreign Investors

Foreign investors’ involvement is deemed as pivotal in bolstering Ukraine’s economy, creating employment opportunities, and easing the fiscal pressure on its allies. Programmes like Denmark’s Export and Investment Fund (EIFO) and war risk insurance projects developed by various countries and banks aim to incentivize investments despite the conflict.

Opportunities in Smaller Businesses

Agriculture, tech, and infrastructure sectors present lucrative investment opportunities within smaller Ukrainian enterprises. These investments can contribute significantly to Ukraine’s post-war recovery and counteract the threat of population decline due to the exodus of educated specialists.

0
Business Investments Ukraine
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
56 seconds ago
Guam's Tourism Industry Poised for Revival Amid Economic and Technological Advancements
On a sunny day in March 2023, the beaches of Tumon Bay in Guam were alive with the laughter of tourists and locals alike. Cultural sites such as the Plaza De España in Hagåtña echoed with the footsteps of visitors, marking an optimistic outlook for the island’s visitor industry. After the relentless challenges of a
Guam's Tourism Industry Poised for Revival Amid Economic and Technological Advancements
Axis Capital Holdings Ltd Promotes Two Senior Executives in Commitment to Strong Leadership
7 mins ago
Axis Capital Holdings Ltd Promotes Two Senior Executives in Commitment to Strong Leadership
Infini Resources: A New Player in Uranium and Lithium Exploration
13 mins ago
Infini Resources: A New Player in Uranium and Lithium Exploration
Contradictory Trends in Mental Healthtech Funding: A Deep Dive
1 min ago
Contradictory Trends in Mental Healthtech Funding: A Deep Dive
CIS Renews Partnership with CISI to Enhance Professional Development in the Finance Sector
1 min ago
CIS Renews Partnership with CISI to Enhance Professional Development in the Finance Sector
Manchester Aldermen Mull Over Fisher Cats Baseball Team's Sale
3 mins ago
Manchester Aldermen Mull Over Fisher Cats Baseball Team's Sale
Latest Headlines
World News
Contradictory Trends in Mental Healthtech Funding: A Deep Dive
1 min
Contradictory Trends in Mental Healthtech Funding: A Deep Dive
The Inside Track: Expert Analysis of Upcoming UK and Irish Horse Races
2 mins
The Inside Track: Expert Analysis of Upcoming UK and Irish Horse Races
NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong: A Crucial Clash in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024
2 mins
NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong: A Crucial Clash in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024
Australian Open's New Spectator Rule Sparks Mixed Reactions
2 mins
Australian Open's New Spectator Rule Sparks Mixed Reactions
The Crucial Role of Public Health Informatics in Perioperative and Critical Care
2 mins
The Crucial Role of Public Health Informatics in Perioperative and Critical Care
Portland Trail Blazers Facing Phoenix Suns Sans Key Players: A Challenge to Overcome
2 mins
Portland Trail Blazers Facing Phoenix Suns Sans Key Players: A Challenge to Overcome
Dr. Beth Mosley Talks Child Mental Health on Real Health Podcast
2 mins
Dr. Beth Mosley Talks Child Mental Health on Real Health Podcast
UK A&E Departments Face Record High Waiting Times: A Crisis in the Making?
2 mins
UK A&E Departments Face Record High Waiting Times: A Crisis in the Making?
The Undertaker's Steadfast Refusal to Vince McMahon's Spin-a-roonie Request
2 mins
The Undertaker's Steadfast Refusal to Vince McMahon's Spin-a-roonie Request
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
7 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
30 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
34 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
1 hour
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app