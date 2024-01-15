UK ETF Market Pauses as Crucial Decision on UCITS Equivalence Looms

The Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) market in the United Kingdom remains on standby, held in abeyance as ETF issuers and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) anticipate a definitive decision from the UK government on the equivalence for Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) vehicles. This decision is indispensable for the facilitation of UCITS ETFs trading within the UK’s financial borders.

Anticipation Surrounding the Overseas Funds Regime

The FCA is currently engulfed in consultations concerning the Overseas Funds Regime (OFR), a framework designed to supplant the Temporary Marketing Permissions Regime (TMPR). An announcement detailing the specifics of this new structure is earmarked for the second quarter of the year. The crux of the issue lies in whether the government will acknowledge UCITS as equivalent, and if this recognition will be extended EU-wide or be restricted to specific member states. This resolution will inherently influence the equivalence of the ETF regime itself.

Potential Fragmentation and Rising Costs

If equivalence is denied, asset managers will be compelled to introduce ETFs under disparate jurisdictions within the UK and EU. This would inevitably lead to fragmentation and surging costs. Leading European asset managers, such as Amundi and AXA Investment Managers, have chosen to hold off their entry into the UK market until the fog of uncertainty disperses.

Implications for the European ETF Market

The consequence of the equivalence decision is deemed critical for the vitality of the European ETF market. It not only influences competition but also the regulatory load imposed on ETF issuers. The UK’s regulatory approach post-Brexit is anticipated to diverge from that of the EU’s, but this is regarded as a matter of long-term concern rather than an immediate issue.