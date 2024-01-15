en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Uganda Development Corporation: Supporting International Summits to Boost Investment

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:08 pm EST
Uganda Development Corporation: Supporting International Summits to Boost Investment

The Uganda Development Corporation (UDC) has declared its intention to support the staging of international summits in the country, a move that forms part of its strategy to highlight Uganda as a viable investment destination. By facilitating these global meetings, the UDC aims to draw worldwide attention and investment into Uganda’s economy.

UDC’s Strategic Initiative

This initiative aligns with the UDC’s mandate to stimulate and facilitate industrial and economic development within the nation. The corporation sees the hosting of these summits as an opportunity to interact with global investors and partners, thereby fostering growth and generating additional opportunities within Uganda.

Corporate Support to the Summits

Airtel Uganda, in keeping with this initiative, has donated 500 phone SIM cards loaded with airtime to the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G-77 China summit delegates at the Speke Resort Munyonyo. The telecom giant has also installed 5G connectivity at the summit venues and enhanced connectivity in hotels and other facilities. Airtel’s contribution extends to improving connectivity in 49 other sites across the capital city of Kampala at a cost of sh90m.

Engaging with Global Leaders

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, will be attending the Non-Aligned Movement heads of state summit in Uganda as a special guest. Her visit is aimed at consulting with leaders from Commonwealth countries to understand their perspectives on economic and environmental challenges, and to collaborate on strategies for more tailored assistance. Discussions will also focus on the urgent reform of the global financial system and the Commonwealth’s aid in climate finance and targeted assistance to member countries.

MTN’s Involvement in the Summits

Meanwhile, MTN Uganda has been designated as the official telecommunications operator for the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77 China Third South Summits. The company’s involvement in these summits underscores its dedication to Uganda’s progress, showcasing the country’s investment potential and natural beauty. In addition, MTN has provided 500 Tourist SIM cards with free voice and data services and has set up customer service points at the summit venues and hotels hosting the delegates.

0
Business Investments Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
13 mins ago
Satellite Ownership: A Business Necessity, Not a Luxury
In a world increasingly reliant on technology and the benefits it provides, owning satellites has shifted from an extravagant privilege to a business necessity. The representative of an unspecified entity, Dr. Musenero, has vigorously emphasized this point, shedding light on the potential monetary benefits of satellite ownership. The discussion was not limited to theoretical speculations
Satellite Ownership: A Business Necessity, Not a Luxury
BancABC Unveils DigitalFX: A New Age of Digital Banking in Zimbabwe
34 mins ago
BancABC Unveils DigitalFX: A New Age of Digital Banking in Zimbabwe
Red Sea Conflict Triggers Unprecedented 600% Surge in Shipping Costs
35 mins ago
Red Sea Conflict Triggers Unprecedented 600% Surge in Shipping Costs
Whitehaven Coal Lands $US900m Credit for BHP Mines Acquisition
22 mins ago
Whitehaven Coal Lands $US900m Credit for BHP Mines Acquisition
Downturn in Key Industry Sparks Anxiety in Gloucester: A Microcosm of Australia's Wider Concern
23 mins ago
Downturn in Key Industry Sparks Anxiety in Gloucester: A Microcosm of Australia's Wider Concern
Newfoundland and Labrador Mandate Licensing for High-Cost Credit Lenders
27 mins ago
Newfoundland and Labrador Mandate Licensing for High-Cost Credit Lenders
Latest Headlines
World News
Newly Identified Recreational Drugs Raise Health Concerns
2 mins
Newly Identified Recreational Drugs Raise Health Concerns
Victor Osimhen's First AFCON Goal: A Milestone Moment for Nigerian Football
2 mins
Victor Osimhen's First AFCON Goal: A Milestone Moment for Nigerian Football
Ghana Gears Up for AFCON 2023: Unyielding Spirit Amid Challenges
7 mins
Ghana Gears Up for AFCON 2023: Unyielding Spirit Amid Challenges
Ghana's Black Stars Eye Crucial Victory in AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde
8 mins
Ghana's Black Stars Eye Crucial Victory in AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde
AFCON 2023 Qualifier: Cape Verde Triumphs Over Ghana in a Strategic Encounter
9 mins
AFCON 2023 Qualifier: Cape Verde Triumphs Over Ghana in a Strategic Encounter
Reducing Dementia Risk: From Lifestyle Changes to Emerging Therapies
10 mins
Reducing Dementia Risk: From Lifestyle Changes to Emerging Therapies
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana's Black Stars Upset by Cape Verde
10 mins
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana's Black Stars Upset by Cape Verde
The Political Landscape of Pakistan: A Look Back at the 2008 Elections and Ahead to 2024
10 mins
The Political Landscape of Pakistan: A Look Back at the 2008 Elections and Ahead to 2024
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf: A Hero's Welcome in Kano
10 mins
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf: A Hero's Welcome in Kano
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
47 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
16 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
21 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app