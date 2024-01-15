Uganda Development Corporation: Supporting International Summits to Boost Investment

The Uganda Development Corporation (UDC) has declared its intention to support the staging of international summits in the country, a move that forms part of its strategy to highlight Uganda as a viable investment destination. By facilitating these global meetings, the UDC aims to draw worldwide attention and investment into Uganda’s economy.

UDC’s Strategic Initiative

This initiative aligns with the UDC’s mandate to stimulate and facilitate industrial and economic development within the nation. The corporation sees the hosting of these summits as an opportunity to interact with global investors and partners, thereby fostering growth and generating additional opportunities within Uganda.

Corporate Support to the Summits

Airtel Uganda, in keeping with this initiative, has donated 500 phone SIM cards loaded with airtime to the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G-77 China summit delegates at the Speke Resort Munyonyo. The telecom giant has also installed 5G connectivity at the summit venues and enhanced connectivity in hotels and other facilities. Airtel’s contribution extends to improving connectivity in 49 other sites across the capital city of Kampala at a cost of sh90m.

Engaging with Global Leaders

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, will be attending the Non-Aligned Movement heads of state summit in Uganda as a special guest. Her visit is aimed at consulting with leaders from Commonwealth countries to understand their perspectives on economic and environmental challenges, and to collaborate on strategies for more tailored assistance. Discussions will also focus on the urgent reform of the global financial system and the Commonwealth’s aid in climate finance and targeted assistance to member countries.

MTN’s Involvement in the Summits

Meanwhile, MTN Uganda has been designated as the official telecommunications operator for the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77 China Third South Summits. The company’s involvement in these summits underscores its dedication to Uganda’s progress, showcasing the country’s investment potential and natural beauty. In addition, MTN has provided 500 Tourist SIM cards with free voice and data services and has set up customer service points at the summit venues and hotels hosting the delegates.