U.S. Mutual Funds Challenge SEC’s Proposal for Stricter Liquidity Rules

In a bid to fortify the financial landscape against potential shocks, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has tabled a proposal to enhance liquidity requirements for mutual funds and adopt a novel pricing method dubbed as ‘swing pricing’. This initiative is birthed out of the market disruptions experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic and aims to safeguard long-term investors by mandating mutual funds to maintain a minimum of 10% highly liquid securities to cushion a potential single-day loss of assets up to 10%.

Industry Backlash against the Proposal

Despite the SEC’s well-meaning intentions, the proposal has sparked an outcry from asset managers and industry groups. The primary contention is that the prospective rules could diminish investment returns, curtail investor options, and trigger the closure of funds that invest in less liquid assets such as loans. The resistance to the proposal is not limited to industry insiders. A bipartisan congressional group and a barrage of over 3,000 comment letters, predominantly opposing the changes, have joined the chorus of dissent.

(Read Also: Oil Prices Anticipated to End the Year with a 10% Drop)

Swing Pricing: A Double-Edged Sword?

The adoption of swing pricing is another contentious point in the SEC’s proposal. Critics argue that this could particularly disadvantage retirement savers, necessitating a ‘hard close’ for trades and infringing upon the flexibility retirement plan sponsors currently enjoy. While swing pricing aims to protect existing fund investors from bearing the cost of other investors’ transactions, it has garnered mixed responses. Some investor advocacy groups, such as Better Markets, while endorsing the liquidity requirements, express reservations about the swing pricing aspect.

(Read Also: The Gender Wage Gap’s Impact on Women’s Retirement Savings)

SEC’s Response and the Road Ahead

The SEC, however, remains open to dialogue and feedback. As the new year approaches, the Commission is expected to revisit the proposal, taking into account the feedback received and alternative suggestions put forth during industry meetings. The SEC’s push for stricter regulations stems from its initial imposition of liquidity requirements on funds in 2016, which, upon review in 2021, revealed deficiencies in oversight, thus sparking the current drive for more robust measures.

Read More