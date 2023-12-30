en English
Business

U.S. Mutual Funds Challenge SEC’s Proposal for Stricter Liquidity Rules

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:59 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:01 am EST
U.S. Mutual Funds Challenge SEC's Proposal for Stricter Liquidity Rules

In a bid to fortify the financial landscape against potential shocks, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has tabled a proposal to enhance liquidity requirements for mutual funds and adopt a novel pricing method dubbed as ‘swing pricing’. This initiative is birthed out of the market disruptions experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic and aims to safeguard long-term investors by mandating mutual funds to maintain a minimum of 10% highly liquid securities to cushion a potential single-day loss of assets up to 10%.

Industry Backlash against the Proposal

Despite the SEC’s well-meaning intentions, the proposal has sparked an outcry from asset managers and industry groups. The primary contention is that the prospective rules could diminish investment returns, curtail investor options, and trigger the closure of funds that invest in less liquid assets such as loans. The resistance to the proposal is not limited to industry insiders. A bipartisan congressional group and a barrage of over 3,000 comment letters, predominantly opposing the changes, have joined the chorus of dissent.

Swing Pricing: A Double-Edged Sword?

The adoption of swing pricing is another contentious point in the SEC’s proposal. Critics argue that this could particularly disadvantage retirement savers, necessitating a ‘hard close’ for trades and infringing upon the flexibility retirement plan sponsors currently enjoy. While swing pricing aims to protect existing fund investors from bearing the cost of other investors’ transactions, it has garnered mixed responses. Some investor advocacy groups, such as Better Markets, while endorsing the liquidity requirements, express reservations about the swing pricing aspect.

SEC’s Response and the Road Ahead

The SEC, however, remains open to dialogue and feedback. As the new year approaches, the Commission is expected to revisit the proposal, taking into account the feedback received and alternative suggestions put forth during industry meetings. The SEC’s push for stricter regulations stems from its initial imposition of liquidity requirements on funds in 2016, which, upon review in 2021, revealed deficiencies in oversight, thus sparking the current drive for more robust measures.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

