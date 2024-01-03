en English
Business

Turners Automotive Group Poised to Go Ex-Dividend: What Investors Should Know

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST
Turners Automotive Group Poised to Go Ex-Dividend: What Investors Should Know

Turners Automotive Group Limited (NZSE:TRA) is set to trade ex-dividend in a matter of days. The ex-dividend date, which falls one business day before the record date, is a crucial marker for investors. Missing this date means a missed opportunity to receive the next dividend payment of NZ$0.071 per share, scheduled for the 26th of January. Investors keen on this payout need to purchase shares before the 8th of January.

Dividend Yield and Sustainability

Over the past year, the company has distributed a total of NZ$0.23 per share to shareholders, yielding approximately 5.0% on the current stock price of NZ$4.59. This dividend payout, which constitutes 61% of profits and 63% of free cash flow, seems sustainable. The alignment of payouts with profits and free cash flow further bolsters the company’s dividend sustainability.

Implications for Future Growth

Despite an average increase of 5.8% in earnings per share over the past five years, and dividends rising by an annual average of 16% over the past decade, the hefty dividend payout could indicate limitations on future business growth and reinvestment. The payout constitutes a significant chunk of earnings, a factor investors should weigh alongside other risks highlighted by the company before making investment decisions.

Business Investments New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

