Turbulent Times: Inside the 2023 Crisis in India’s Start-up Ecosystem

The year 2023 proved to be a tumultuous time in the Indian start-up ecosystem, marked by a precipitous drop in funding and far-reaching layoffs. Saurabh Srivastava, Co-Founder of Indian Angel Network, delved into the factors catalyzing this downturn. Notably, he underscored the influx of ‘easy money,’ the inexperience of founders in building institutions, and a perceived lack of discipline among certain companies.

Boom to Bust: The Start-up Funding Rollercoaster

Reflecting back, Indian start-ups had a strong run in 2021, raking in a staggering $38 billion. The momentum continued into 2022 with $25 billion in funding, a figure substantially higher than the typical $10-$13 billion in previous years. Srivastava posited that this surge in funding led to a somewhat lackadaisical approach to financial discipline, with companies prioritizing top-line growth over sustainable business models. However, this trend was not to last.

As the calendar turned to 2023, the start-up funding landscape changed dramatically. From January to November, funding for start-ups nosedived by 65.8%. The ripple effects of this drop were palpable. Over 15,000 employees were laid off, with Paytm’s 1,000 employee layoff being the most significant.

Financial Missteps and Mismanagement

Companies like Byju’s found themselves in the crosshairs, facing intense scrutiny for failing to file financial accounts on time and being accused by US-based investors of concealing large sums of money. Srivastava emphasized, “A true business must have a product or service that customers are willing to pay for at a profitable rate.” He also pointed out that some founders mismanaged funds and acted unethically, contributing to the downfall of their companies.

Outlook for 2024

Despite the challenges encountered in 2023, Srivastava’s outlook for 2024 is not entirely bleak. He believes that start-ups with sustainable business models and those innovating in sectors like artificial intelligence, SaaS, deep tech, fintech, electric vehicles, and casual gaming have the potential to progress well. The year 2024 is expected to usher in more IPOs and continue to dominate deal flow in core themes such as local consumption, fintech, enterprise SaaS, and infrastructure.