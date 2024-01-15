Tsai Capital’s Growth Equity Strategy Triumphs: Significant Gains and Strong Stock Picks

In a remarkable testament to its strategic investment acumen, Tsai Capital Corporation, an eminent investment management firm, announced significant gains in its Growth Equity Strategy for Q4 2023. The strategy exhibited a robust performance, recording a 56.81% gain gross of fees and a 55.07% net of fees, outshining the S&P 500 Index’s return of 26.29%. This astounding performance is not a sudden surprise but a testament to the firm’s long-term investment approach, which, over its 24-year history, has manifested a 691% return before fees and 472% after fees, in stark contrast to the S&P 500 Index’s 401% total return.

Best Picks and Top Holdings

Among the firm’s top holdings and best picks for 2023 was the Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), a membership warehouse operator. As of January 12, 2024, Costco’s stock closed at a strong $683.24 per share, recording a one-month return of 3.71% and a substantial 52-week gain of 40.80%. Additionally, Costco’s market capitalization stood at a formidable $303.173 billion. Despite these impressive numbers, Costco surprisingly did not feature in the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds, with the number of hedge fund portfolios holding Costco shares experiencing a minor decline from 67 to 65 by the end of Q3.

Insights from the Investor Letter

The investor letter from Tsai Capital Corporation, part of the broader hedge fund investor letters for Q4 2023, provided valuable insights into the firm’s strategies and stock picks. The firm’s long-term oriented approach towards investing in growth companies with strong competitive advantages was highlighted. They currently harbor 21 companies in their portfolio, including Tesla, which they bought in 2020 and see as having significant growth potential with high return on capital. Tsai Capital foresees steady state EBIT margins of around 15-20% in the near term and even higher margins in the long run, especially with the potential for software profits.

Future Potential

Beyond cars, Tsai Capital sees considerable revenue potential in electricity, power storage, and generation, as well as the software piece and optionality. The firm’s strategy of focusing on high-performing dividend stocks such as Prologis and Brookfield Renewable, each offering impressive average annual total returns, FFO per share growth, and dividend growth rates, only strengthens the potential for future growth. The possibility of doubling investors’ money in less than six years further underscores the allure and potential of the Tsai Capital Growth Equity Strategy.