en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Analysis

Trip.com Group Shines with High ESG Score and Stellar Financial Performance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
Trip.com Group Shines with High ESG Score and Stellar Financial Performance

In a recent analysis of its performance, Trip.com Group has demonstrated significant strides in its business operations. The company has achieved a high Refinitiv ESG score, a comprehensive evaluation of a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices. This achievement is a testament to the company’s commitment to sustainable practices and effective Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risk management.

A Strong Embrace of ESG Practices

The company’s high ESG score is not just a testament to its commitment to sustainability but also indicates a successful implementation of its ESG strategy. The company has shown considerable insight in managing ESG risks, particularly in its large-scale projects. These practices resonate deeply with global trends, such as China’s Belt and Road Initiative’s water management megaprojects, where ESG risk management is a significant focus.

Realizing the Value of ESG

Indeed, the value of ESG performance is being recognized more than ever. A study of 895 European companies found that improvements in ESG profiles lead to a substantial increase in market prices relative to their true value. This suggests that ESG performance plays a significant role in the valuation of companies. Furthermore, companies with robust sustainability practices are attracting significant investments. It is estimated that by 2025, more than a third of the estimated $140.5 trillion will be invested in ESG assets.

Robust Financial Performance

Beyond its ESG successes, Trip.com Group’s financial performance has also been noteworthy. The company’s margins before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) are reported to be among the highest, placing it among the most profitable entities listed on the stock exchange. Its core activities have been generating significant profits, reflecting efficient and effective business operations. This strong financial performance has caught the attention of analysts who have frequently upgraded their earnings per share (EPS) estimates for the company, indicating a belief in its continued financial growth and stability. Over the past year, the consensus among analysts has shifted significantly in favor of the company, suggesting a strong and improved perception of its potential and market position.

0
Analysis Business Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Suture Anchor Devices Market to Witness Significant Growth from 2023-2028

By Saboor Bayat

The Top 10 Cloud Computing Stories of 2023: A Year in Review

By Salman Khan

Fantasy Football 2023: Key Takeaways and the Case of Justin Fields

By Salman Khan

Controlled-Release Fertilizers: A Growing Market in Global Agriculture

By Bijay Laxmi

2024: A Milestone Year in Human History - A Deep Dive into Global Issu ...
@Analysis · 3 hours
2024: A Milestone Year in Human History - A Deep Dive into Global Issu ...
heart comment 0
NFL Week 17: Ravens and Chiefs Triumph, Controversial Calls, and Playoff Picture

By Salman Khan

NFL Week 17: Ravens and Chiefs Triumph, Controversial Calls, and Playoff Picture
Navigating the Political Labyrinth: NZ Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s 2024 Prospects

By Mazhar Abbas

Navigating the Political Labyrinth: NZ Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's 2024 Prospects
2023: A Year of Contrasts, Challenges, and Triumphs

By Aqsa Younas Rana

2023: A Year of Contrasts, Challenges, and Triumphs
Sprout Social Inc (SPT): A Tale of Diverse Analyst Perspectives and Market Performance

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Sprout Social Inc (SPT): A Tale of Diverse Analyst Perspectives and Market Performance
Latest Headlines
World News
Jaishankar's 'Why Bharat Matters': A Diplomatic Odyssey Rooted in India's Civilizational Heritage
14 seconds
Jaishankar's 'Why Bharat Matters': A Diplomatic Odyssey Rooted in India's Civilizational Heritage
Day One of SCG Test: A Tale of Unexpected Heroes and Plot Twists
31 seconds
Day One of SCG Test: A Tale of Unexpected Heroes and Plot Twists
Atiku Abubakar to Run for Presidency in 2027, Stirs Controversy
34 seconds
Atiku Abubakar to Run for Presidency in 2027, Stirs Controversy
mplus Joins Hands with Delos: A Leap Towards Healthier Living Spaces in the UAE
42 seconds
mplus Joins Hands with Delos: A Leap Towards Healthier Living Spaces in the UAE
Frankie Bridge Embraces 'January Cliché' with Gym Return and Reveals Low-Key New Year's Eve
44 seconds
Frankie Bridge Embraces 'January Cliché' with Gym Return and Reveals Low-Key New Year's Eve
Gorey Community Unites to Support Roche Family Through Heartbreaking Diagnosis
55 seconds
Gorey Community Unites to Support Roche Family Through Heartbreaking Diagnosis
Arienne Childrey: An Openly Transgender Candidate's Historic Run for Ohio Legislature
1 min
Arienne Childrey: An Openly Transgender Candidate's Historic Run for Ohio Legislature
Netanyahu Hints at Hamas Leadership Exile Amid Conflict
2 mins
Netanyahu Hints at Hamas Leadership Exile Amid Conflict
MSF's Emergency Response in South Sudan: A Beacon Amidst Crisis
2 mins
MSF's Emergency Response in South Sudan: A Beacon Amidst Crisis
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
24 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
9 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app