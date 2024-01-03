en English
Business

Treece and Curry Identify Top Tech Stocks for 2024

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:16 am EST
In financial circles, Dock David Treece and Benjamin Curry stand as titans, with their expertise widely recognized and sought after by investors. Their knowledge, backed by their impressive backgrounds in financial advisory and journalism, respectively, allows them to decode complex financial subjects and guide readers towards informed decisions. The duo’s insights have been endorsed by major media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business, Bloomberg, and MarketWatch.

Leading Lights in Financial Journalism

Treece’s expertise as a licensed investment advisor and member of the FINRA Small Firm Advisory Board, along with Curry’s proficiency as the Retirement and Investing Editor for Forbes Advisor and his rich experience in business and finance journalism, have enabled the two to develop content that helps investors navigate the financial landscape. A recent focus of their work has been to identify promising technology stocks.

Top Tech Stocks of 2024

In a recent article updated on January 3, 2024, Treece and Curry discuss the best tech stocks, highlighting companies that are at the forefront of innovation and growth. They delve into the details of the 10 largest tech companies by market capitalization and their potential to accelerate investment portfolios. This article is a testament to Forbes Advisor’s commitment to unbiased ratings and information, free from advertiser influence. The editorial content is based on data-driven methodologies and equal measurement of financial products and companies.

Forbes Advisor’s Rigorous Analysis

The article is part of Forbes Advisor’s commitment to providing trustworthy financial advice, with a total of 936 stocks analyzed, representing over $21 trillion in market capitalization, to curate a list of 10 top tech stocks. The meticulous process underscores Forbes Advisor’s dedication to providing accurate, reliable, and unbiased financial advice to its readers.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

