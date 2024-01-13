en English
Trading Frenzy Surrounds AERWINS Technologies Despite Stock Plunge

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:20 pm EST
AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN), a tech firm esteemed at $7.53 million, has been the centerpiece of considerable trading action with a staggering 1.62 million shares traded in the previous session. The company’s stock achieved the zenith of a 52-week high, touching $18.00, only to plummet by a staggering -14900.0%. The stock recently closed at a mere $0.12 per share. Despite this precipitous drop, the stock has parried its way to a 16.67% gain from its 52-week low of $0.10.

Analysts’ Consensus and Stock Performance

Analysts have painted a silver lining to this cloud by bestowing AERWINS with a consensus Buy rating. The mean rating of 1.00 indicates a positive outlook, with no analysts branding the stock as a Sell or Underweight. One analyst suggests an Overweight position while another recommends a Buy. However, the stock has been on a downward spiral, registering a -3.61% drop in the last session and a -7.65% decline over five days. The year-to-date performance is bleak, showcasing a -98.85% decrease in stock value.

Short Interest and Revenue Forecasts

Short interest in AERWINS is pegged at 1.7 million shares, hinting at a short coverage period of 0.35 days. Revenue forecasts for the current quarter are pegged at $1.27 million, with an anticipated dip to $1.14 million by June 2023’s end.

Insider Holdings and Institutional Control

AERWINS insiders hold a hefty 34.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions control a mere 1.14%. Walleye Capital LLC and First Foundation Advisors are among the largest institutional shareholders. The company is poised to release its next quarterly earnings in February. While it does not currently offer a dividend, the yield ratio serves as a beacon for investors.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

