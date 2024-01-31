Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Reports Distribution Payments and Fiscal Year-to-Date Totals

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ), an investment entity managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, announced on January 31, 2024, the recent distribution paid to its stockholders and the cumulative distribution for the fiscal year-to-date.
Distribution Details and Sources
The distribution derives from multiple sources, including net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains, and return of capital. TPZ emphasized that these distributions should not be interpreted as a measure of the fund's investment performance. This is due to the fact that a part of the said distribution could be a return of capital, which is not a reflection of either performance or income.
Tax Implications and Reporting
TPZ clarified that the figures presented in the announcement are estimates, not intended for tax reporting. The actual figures for tax purposes will rely on the fund's performance throughout the fiscal year and the prevailing tax regulations. Stockholders are expected to receive a Form 1099-DIV for calendar-year reporting.
About Tortoise Capital Advisors
Tortoise Capital Advisors, the advisory firm to TPZ, specializes in energy infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. With over two decades of experience in energy investments, the firm is well-positioned in the industry.
Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor
The press release also includes forward-looking statements about expected results. These projections are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual outcomes to deviate. TPZ and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not commit to update these forward-looking statements except as mandated by law. The announcement concludes with a safe harbor statement and contact details for further inquiries.