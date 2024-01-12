en English
Business

TORM plc Amplifies Share Capital with New A Shares

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:07 am EST
TORM plc Amplifies Share Capital with New A Shares

In a significant financial update, maritime company TORM plc has revealed an amplification in its share capital, marked by the forthcoming trading and official listing of newly issued A shares. The changes are set to take effect from 16 January 2024, marking a new chapter in the company’s capital structure.

Details of the Capital Increase

The shares associated with this increase bear the International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) GB00BZ3CNK81, and are listed under the name TORM A. Before the capital augmentation, TORM’s volume of shares stood at 87,539,166, carrying a value of USD 875,391.66. This change adds an additional 1,284,791 shares to the volume, creating a new total of 88,823,957 shares, with a revised valuation of USD 888,239.57.

Subscription Prices and Face Value

The newly issued shares have been introduced at two distinct subscription prices, reflecting a strategic move by the company. A total of 660,714 shares were issued at USD 28.00 each, while the remaining 624,077 shares were priced higher at USD 30.61 each. Regardless of their differential subscription prices, all shares retain a face value of USD 0.01.

Additional Information

The shares have been given the short name TRMD A and are associated with the orderbook ID 120191. For further inquiries, the designated contact is Surveillance, reachable via the telephone number +45 33 93 33 66. This financial update offers crucial insight for investors and stakeholders, illuminating the latest developments in TORM plc’s evolving share capital structure.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

