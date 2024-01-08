Titan’s Revenue Grows by 22% YoY in Q3FY24, Outperforms Across Segments

In the bustling world of business, Titan, the jewellery-to-eyewear brand of the Tata Group, has achieved a noteworthy 22% year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24). This robust growth is predominantly driven by a sterling performance across the majority of its business segments.

Segment-Wise Performance

The domestic jewellery division, a cornerstone of the company’s revenue, witnessed a 21% YoY increase, bolstered by a double-digit buyer growth and a slight rise in average selling prices. The strategic investments in exchange programs and consumer offers during the festive season played a crucial role in driving this growth.

Notably, the Watches & Wearables domestic business experienced a 21% jump in sales, including an 18% increase in the sale of analog watches and a massive 64% growth in the Wearables segment. These numbers are a testament to the company’s successful expansion of its product line and its ability to meet the evolving consumer needs.

However, not all segments shared the same success. The EyeCare division reported a 3% decline in revenue YoY. Fragrances & Fashion Accessories Revenue also took a hit, decreasing by 9%, with Fragrances down by 8% and Fashion Accessories by 10%.

Emerging Success Stories

In contrast, Taneira’s revenue surged by a whopping 61% YoY, buoyed by the opening of 11 new stores. Another shining star was CaratLane, which achieved a 31% YoY growth in sales. This success is largely attributed to the introduction of new collections, wedding gifting options, and a unique ‘mangalsutra’ campaign. The studded segment of CaratLane also saw a remarkable 39% increase in revenue.

Expanding Retail Footprint

During the October-December period, Titan added over 90 new stores, expanding its retail presence to a total of 2,949 stores. This included the opening of 16 new CaratLane stores, bringing the total to 262. This strategic expansion not only shows the company’s commitment to reach a wider consumer base but also its confidence in the recovery of the retail sector.

Marking a significant milestone in its journey, the company’s market capitalization surpassed the ₹3,00,000 crore mark on November 23. Furthermore, Titan shares experienced a marginal gain of 0.59% at ₹3,734 apiece at 10:00 AM, concluding the calendar year 2023 with an impressive rally of 41.50%.