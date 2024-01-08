en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Titan’s Revenue Grows by 22% YoY in Q3FY24, Outperforms Across Segments

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:44 pm EST
Titan’s Revenue Grows by 22% YoY in Q3FY24, Outperforms Across Segments

In the bustling world of business, Titan, the jewellery-to-eyewear brand of the Tata Group, has achieved a noteworthy 22% year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24). This robust growth is predominantly driven by a sterling performance across the majority of its business segments.

Segment-Wise Performance

The domestic jewellery division, a cornerstone of the company’s revenue, witnessed a 21% YoY increase, bolstered by a double-digit buyer growth and a slight rise in average selling prices. The strategic investments in exchange programs and consumer offers during the festive season played a crucial role in driving this growth.

Notably, the Watches & Wearables domestic business experienced a 21% jump in sales, including an 18% increase in the sale of analog watches and a massive 64% growth in the Wearables segment. These numbers are a testament to the company’s successful expansion of its product line and its ability to meet the evolving consumer needs.

However, not all segments shared the same success. The EyeCare division reported a 3% decline in revenue YoY. Fragrances & Fashion Accessories Revenue also took a hit, decreasing by 9%, with Fragrances down by 8% and Fashion Accessories by 10%.

Emerging Success Stories

In contrast, Taneira’s revenue surged by a whopping 61% YoY, buoyed by the opening of 11 new stores. Another shining star was CaratLane, which achieved a 31% YoY growth in sales. This success is largely attributed to the introduction of new collections, wedding gifting options, and a unique ‘mangalsutra’ campaign. The studded segment of CaratLane also saw a remarkable 39% increase in revenue.

Expanding Retail Footprint

During the October-December period, Titan added over 90 new stores, expanding its retail presence to a total of 2,949 stores. This included the opening of 16 new CaratLane stores, bringing the total to 262. This strategic expansion not only shows the company’s commitment to reach a wider consumer base but also its confidence in the recovery of the retail sector.

Marking a significant milestone in its journey, the company’s market capitalization surpassed the ₹3,00,000 crore mark on November 23. Furthermore, Titan shares experienced a marginal gain of 0.59% at ₹3,734 apiece at 10:00 AM, concluding the calendar year 2023 with an impressive rally of 41.50%.

0
Business India Investments
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
22 seconds ago
DLF Records Rs 7,200 Crore Sale in Gurugram Luxury Apartments Pre-Launch
DLF, one of India’s leading realty companies, has confirmed a remarkable sale of 1,113 luxury apartments in Gurugram, amassing a total of Rs 7,200 crore within just three days of pre-launch. The sale relates to the company’s latest luxury residential project, DLF Privana South, which is strategically located over a sprawling 25-acre area in the
DLF Records Rs 7,200 Crore Sale in Gurugram Luxury Apartments Pre-Launch
Reliance Industries Ventures into Data Center Market with New Chennai Facility
8 mins ago
Reliance Industries Ventures into Data Center Market with New Chennai Facility
Malawi Revenue Authority Receipt Fraud: Six Accused Released on Bail
10 mins ago
Malawi Revenue Authority Receipt Fraud: Six Accused Released on Bail
Belt and Road Group Launches Operations in Qatar, Promising Boost in Chinese Investments
2 mins ago
Belt and Road Group Launches Operations in Qatar, Promising Boost in Chinese Investments
Indonesian Fintech KOMUNAL Raises $5.5M in Series A+ Funding Round
2 mins ago
Indonesian Fintech KOMUNAL Raises $5.5M in Series A+ Funding Round
Nykaa's Parent Company, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Sees Share Price Boost Following Positive Business Update
7 mins ago
Nykaa's Parent Company, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Sees Share Price Boost Following Positive Business Update
Latest Headlines
World News
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in Closely Contested NBA Clash
13 seconds
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in Closely Contested NBA Clash
A Changing Landscape for the New York Giants: Shepard's Departure and McKinney's Uncertainty
2 mins
A Changing Landscape for the New York Giants: Shepard's Departure and McKinney's Uncertainty
Nigerian Students Urge President Tinubu to Prioritize Security Amid Escalating Crises
2 mins
Nigerian Students Urge President Tinubu to Prioritize Security Amid Escalating Crises
DMF Takes to the Streets: A Protest for Rights and Promises
2 mins
DMF Takes to the Streets: A Protest for Rights and Promises
Gastroenteritis Outbreak Hits Palmerston North Regional Hospital's Elderly Ward
3 mins
Gastroenteritis Outbreak Hits Palmerston North Regional Hospital's Elderly Ward
Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua Breaks NFL Records in Thrilling Game Against 49ers
5 mins
Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua Breaks NFL Records in Thrilling Game Against 49ers
RJ Barrett Shines in Raptors' Dominant Victory Over Warriors
7 mins
RJ Barrett Shines in Raptors' Dominant Victory Over Warriors
Parliamentary Candidate Jennifer Johnson Under Fire for Conspiracy Theory Retweets
7 mins
Parliamentary Candidate Jennifer Johnson Under Fire for Conspiracy Theory Retweets
Winnipeg Jets: A Flight Towards Deep Playoff Run
7 mins
Winnipeg Jets: A Flight Towards Deep Playoff Run
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
8 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app