en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Tinley Beverage Company to Secure $1.5M Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:44 pm EST
Tinley Beverage Company to Secure $1.5M Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

In a strategic move to bolster its financial footing, The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. has declared plans to carry out a non-brokered private placement, aiming to raise capital up to $1,500,000. This fund-raising initiative includes offering 60,000,000 units at a price of $0.025 each. Each unit comprises one common share and one warrant, granting the holder the right to acquire an additional common share at $0.05 within a span of three years after the closing date.

A Glimpse into the Placement Structure

Expected to be culminated around January 12, 2024, the private placement is pending regulatory and customary approvals. This offering is projected to be completed in several tranches, each with a hold period of four months plus one day from the issuance date on all securities, including those issuable upon the exercise of the warrants.

Insiders’ Involvement and Compliance

Notably, insiders of the Company are anticipated to subscribe for a whopping 50,000,000 units, amounting to approximately $1,250,000. This has been classified as a related party transaction under the applicable regulations. Despite this, the Company plans to exempt itself from certain requirements, abiding by the regulatory framework.

Utilization of the Net Proceeds

The net proceeds accrued from this private placement are earmarked for ongoing business initiatives and general corporate purposes. This strategic move aligns with The Tinley Beverage Company’s commitment to strengthening its market presence and bolstering its business operations.

However, the press release underlines that the securities offered are not enlisted under the United States Securities Act of 1933, thereby restricting their sale in the U.S. without registration or an exemption. Furthermore, the release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans and expectations, contingent upon various factors such as the completion of the private placement, regulatory approvals, and prevailing market conditions.

0
Business Investments United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
21 seconds ago
Inflated Circulation Numbers: A Deception Unmasked in Publishing Industry
In an era where information is currency, integrity in reporting is paramount. Abhishek Karnani, director of the Free Press Journal Group, has recently underlined the problem of deceptive practices within the publishing industry, particularly focusing on the issue of inflated circulation numbers. As a cornerstone in the industry, Karnani’s revelations bring to light an issue
Inflated Circulation Numbers: A Deception Unmasked in Publishing Industry
Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR Stock Dips Amidst Positive Earnings Outlook
2 mins ago
Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR Stock Dips Amidst Positive Earnings Outlook
LA Garment Workers Receive $1 Million in Back Wages: Labor Rights Victory
3 mins ago
LA Garment Workers Receive $1 Million in Back Wages: Labor Rights Victory
GAIL's Stock Skyrockets, Anticipated to Cross Rs 200 in 2024
24 seconds ago
GAIL's Stock Skyrockets, Anticipated to Cross Rs 200 in 2024
Dynavax to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins ago
Dynavax to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
The Evolution of Business Travel in the Era of Remote Work
2 mins ago
The Evolution of Business Travel in the Era of Remote Work
Latest Headlines
World News
Inaugural Basketball Challenge Ignites Rivalry Between Chicago Leagues
1 min
Inaugural Basketball Challenge Ignites Rivalry Between Chicago Leagues
Delta State Family Pleads for Financial Aid After Birth of Quadruplets
1 min
Delta State Family Pleads for Financial Aid After Birth of Quadruplets
Mobridge Ice Fishing Tournament Teeters on the Edge Amid Ice Concerns
2 mins
Mobridge Ice Fishing Tournament Teeters on the Edge Amid Ice Concerns
Kylian Mbappe's Future with PSG: A Story of Speculation and Uncertainty
2 mins
Kylian Mbappe's Future with PSG: A Story of Speculation and Uncertainty
Transformation of American Voting Laws: A New Era of Accessibility
2 mins
Transformation of American Voting Laws: A New Era of Accessibility
Pennsylvania Senator Art Haywood to File Ethics Complaint Against Doug Mastriano
3 mins
Pennsylvania Senator Art Haywood to File Ethics Complaint Against Doug Mastriano
How a Potential Republican Presidency Could Impact American Stocks
3 mins
How a Potential Republican Presidency Could Impact American Stocks
11-Year-Old Leukemia Patient's Wish Granted by Make-A-Wish Southern Florida
4 mins
11-Year-Old Leukemia Patient's Wish Granted by Make-A-Wish Southern Florida
St. Louis Cardinals Sign Three All-Stars to Minor League Contracts
4 mins
St. Louis Cardinals Sign Three All-Stars to Minor League Contracts
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app