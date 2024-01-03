Tinley Beverage Company to Secure $1.5M Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

In a strategic move to bolster its financial footing, The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. has declared plans to carry out a non-brokered private placement, aiming to raise capital up to $1,500,000. This fund-raising initiative includes offering 60,000,000 units at a price of $0.025 each. Each unit comprises one common share and one warrant, granting the holder the right to acquire an additional common share at $0.05 within a span of three years after the closing date.

A Glimpse into the Placement Structure

Expected to be culminated around January 12, 2024, the private placement is pending regulatory and customary approvals. This offering is projected to be completed in several tranches, each with a hold period of four months plus one day from the issuance date on all securities, including those issuable upon the exercise of the warrants.

Insiders’ Involvement and Compliance

Notably, insiders of the Company are anticipated to subscribe for a whopping 50,000,000 units, amounting to approximately $1,250,000. This has been classified as a related party transaction under the applicable regulations. Despite this, the Company plans to exempt itself from certain requirements, abiding by the regulatory framework.

Utilization of the Net Proceeds

The net proceeds accrued from this private placement are earmarked for ongoing business initiatives and general corporate purposes. This strategic move aligns with The Tinley Beverage Company’s commitment to strengthening its market presence and bolstering its business operations.

However, the press release underlines that the securities offered are not enlisted under the United States Securities Act of 1933, thereby restricting their sale in the U.S. without registration or an exemption. Furthermore, the release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans and expectations, contingent upon various factors such as the completion of the private placement, regulatory approvals, and prevailing market conditions.