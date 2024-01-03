Tidal Commodities Trust I Completes Acquisition of Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF

On January 3, 2024, a landmark event in the financial world took place as Tidal Commodities Trust I successfully completed the merger and acquisition of the Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF, a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust. The merger was executed in line with the Plan of Merger dated October 30, 2023, marking a significant development in the investment landscape.

One-for-One Exchange of Shares

The acquisition culminated in a one-for-one exchange of shares, meaning shareholders of the Predecessor Fund received an equal number of shares in the emerging Fund. The exchange rate was based on the net asset value per share, ensuring a fair and balanced deal for all parties involved. This transaction also signified a transfer of all assets and liabilities from the Predecessor Fund to the newly-formed Fund, maintaining the financial equilibrium of the investment vehicle.

Continuity in Investment Objectives and Strategies

Despite the change in sponsorship to Tidal Investments LLC, the investment objective, strategies, restrictions, and risks associated with the Fund remained unaltered. This continuity signifies Tidal’s commitment towards upholding the established investment principles of the Predecessor Fund. Additionally, the management fee for the Fund continues to be 0.94% per annum of the Fund’s average daily net assets, ensuring transparency for the shareholders.

Trading Under a New Ticker

Post-merger, the Fund’s shares commenced trading on the NYSE Arca under a new ticker symbol, ‘DEFI’. This symbolizes a fresh start for the Fund while continuing to operate under the same investment guidelines. The merger was announced through a joint press release by the Registrant and Teucrium Trust, providing stakeholders with comprehensive details about the new development.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

The press release also included a cautionary note on forward-looking statements. This was a reminder to stakeholders that such statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to deviate significantly from expectations. This note is essential in promoting a realistic and risk-aware approach among the stakeholders.