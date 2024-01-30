Three Lucky Customers Win Big in BIBD's Mega 30 Campaign

The Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIBD) marked its milestone 30th anniversary with the grand BIBD Mega 30 Campaign, where three fortunate customers won investments worth BND10,000 each. The winners, Hajah Siti Fazriana Hairani binti Haji Noordin, Rafidah binti Mohd Hassan, and Muhammad Sapri bin Haji Mayasin/Haji Mayassin, were granted either mutual funds or term deposits, as part of the bank's initiative to foster financial literacy and empower its customers to accumulate wealth through intelligent investments.

A Rewarding Ceremony

The prize presentation ceremony was a momentous event, not just for the three big winners, but also for a host of others. In addition to the main awards, the event included rewards for one quarterly, 30 monthly, and three surprise winners. The Minister of Finance and Economy II, Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, who also serves as Chairman of the BIBD Board of Directors, presented the prizes, marking his presence at the significant occasion.

More than a Campaign

The BIBD Mega 30 Campaign, launched in March 2023, has so far awarded over 300 winners, including those receiving vCard credits and BIBD Aspirasi saving certificates. The campaign was open to both new and existing BIBD customers who engaged with various products, services, and transactions. It reflected the collaborative approach of BIBD's Retail Banking Group, Corporate Banking Group, and BIBD Securities to offer rewards through a unified campaign.

Reflecting on BIBD's Journey and Commitment

More importantly, the campaign served as a platform to reflect on BIBD's history and its pledge to the digital economy. From its humble beginnings as the Islamic Bank of Brunei Berhad (IBB), BIBD has evolved into a leading financial institution in Brunei. In January 2023, BIBD unveiled a commemorative gallery showcasing this transformation, reinforcing its commitment to the Smart Nation agenda and Brunei Vision 2035.