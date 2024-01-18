Thornburg Investment Management Launches Core Plus Bond Fund

Thornburg Investment Management, a globally recognized firm with $43 billion in managed assets, has unveiled its latest offering: the Thornburg Core Plus Bond Fund (THCIX). This expansion bolsters the company's suite of global taxable fixed income solutions, reflecting its enduring commitment to diverse and innovative financial strategies.

Advertisment

Maximizing Total Return and Ensuring Capital Preservation

The Thornburg Core Plus Bond Fund is designed with a dual purpose: to maximize total return while ensuring long-term capital preservation. The Fund's primarily invests in U.S. investment-grade fixed-income bonds. However, it retains the flexibility to incorporate below investment-grade securities and non-U.S. issuer bonds to meet its total return objectives. This balanced approach offers investors a blend of stability and growth potential.

Experienced Leadership and a Holistic Investment Framework

Co-portfolio managers Jeff Klingelhofer, Lon Erickson, and Christian Hoffmann helm the new Fund. Their collective expertise and proven track record provide a solid foundation for the Fund's operations. The introduction of the Thornburg Core Plus Bond Fund aligns seamlessly with Thornburg's established investment framework, exemplifying the firm's dedication to active, high-conviction management in equities, fixed income, and multi-asset solutions.

Despite the promising prospects, investments in the Thornburg Core Plus Bond Fund carry risks. These include the potential loss of principal, fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, and credit risks related to the underlying bonds. Additional risks stem from investments in derivatives, equity securities, and non-U.S. markets, particularly those in emerging economies. Prospective investors must also note that the Fund's Class I shares may not be accessible due to potentially higher minimum investment requirements.