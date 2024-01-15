en English
Business

Thomson Reuters Acquires Majority Stake in Pagero Group

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:16 am EST
Thomson Reuters, the multinational mass media conglomerate, has made a strategic acquisition, securing a majority stake in the Pagero Group. The deal, announced on a Monday, involved the purchase of stocks from several key stakeholders, including Summa Equity, Pagero’s CEO Bengt Nilsson, members of the management team, and employees. The acquisition propels Thomson Reuters closer to complete control over the company, marking a significant move in its expansionary strategy.

Strengthening Position Through Acquisition

Thomson Reuters’ acquisition involved buying out key shareholders using its currently available funds. The decision comes on the heels of their successful $626 million cash bid for Nasdaq-listed Pagero, outperforming a rival offer. The acquisition sees Thomson Reuters becoming the majority shareholder, holding approximately 53.81% of the shares in the Pagero Group. The multinational corporation has also announced an increase in the offer price to SEK 50 per share, declaring the offer unconditional.

Financial Terms Remain Undisclosed

The acquisition’s specific terms, including the financial details and the precise percentage of the stake acquired, have not been disclosed. The total value of the revised offer is estimated to be around SEK 8.1 billion, marking an 11.1% premium compared to the public cash offer from Avalara. Thomson Reuters is slated to initiate the settlement on or around February 16, 2024.

Pagero Group Aligns with Thomson Reuters’ Portfolio

Specializing in providing cloud-based services for electronic transactions, Pagero Group’s focus aligns seamlessly with the business information services offered by Thomson Reuters. The acquisition is expected to bolster Thomson Reuters’ position within the industry, strengthening its portfolio and expanding its reach in the business network and automated document exchange industry.

Business Investments
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

