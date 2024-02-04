Third Age Health Services Nears Ex-Dividend Date Amid Dividend Sustainability Concerns

Third Age Health Services Limited (NZSE:TAH) is on the brink of its ex-dividend date, with just two days left for shareholders to grab hold of the company's stocks to qualify for its forthcoming dividend payment on the 20th of February. The healthcare company has broadcasted a distribution of NZ$0.0331382 per share. This accumulates to a total annual dividend of NZ$0.094 per share, which when gauged against the current share price of NZ$1.36, results in a yield hovering at about 6.9%.
Mounting Concerns Over Dividend Sustainability
Despite the seemingly rewarding dividend yield, a cloud of uncertainty hangs heavy over the sustainability of these dividends. Last year's dividend payout was a whopping 99% of the company's profits, a figure that is not comfortably cushioned by earnings. In addition to this, the company's generosity extended to paying out over half (54%) of its free cash flow, again raising eyebrows on the feasibility of such a payout.
The Declining Earnings Dilemma
In the backdrop of substantial dividend payments, Third Age Health Services has been grappling with a significant downturn in earnings, with a steep 59% annual drop over the last five years. The dividends, on the other hand, have been on a steady incline, growing 34% annually over the past three years.
Investors Beware
The stark contrast between the declining earnings and high payout ratio paints a worrisome picture for the future sustainability of dividends. The dividends from Third Age Health Services appear to be in troubled waters, ringing alarm bells for investors. It is therefore crucial for potential investors to take into account these warning signs, and the overall financial health of the company, before deciding to invest for dividend income.