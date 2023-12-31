Thermo Fisher Scientific Receives ‘Moderate Buy’ Rating from Brokerages

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), a global provider of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents, and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics, has received a consensus recommendation of ‘Moderate Buy’ from seventeen brokerages as per Marketbeat Ratings reports. Notably, the company’s stock is expected to hit an average 12-month price target of $597.53.

Analysts’ Ratings and Price Adjustments

Investment analysts’ ratings swing from ‘hold’ to ‘buy’, with several brokerages adjusting their target prices. Morgan Stanley, for instance, reduced their target price from $640.00 to $600.00. Similarly, Raymond James lowered their target from $580.00 to $515.00. However, Wolfe Research and HSBC initiated coverage with ‘outperform’ and ‘buy’ ratings respectively, each with price objectives of $575.00 and $610.00. In a notable price target decrease, JPMorgan Chase & Co brought down their target from $670.00 to $630.00.

Financial Performance and Market Position

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s shares opened at $530.79, with a 12-month range between $415.60 and $609.85. The company, boasting a market capitalization of $205.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.78, reported an EPS of $5.69 in its quarterly earnings report on October 25th, which exceeded the estimates. The company’s revenue, however, decreased by 1.0% year-over-year, with projections of it posting an EPS of $21.52 for the current fiscal year.

Company Moves and Insider Trading

Thermo Fisher Scientific recently announced a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share and a share repurchase program of $4.00 billion. On the insider trading front, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock for a total of $4,544,100.00. Institutional investors and hedge funds have been adjusting their stakes in Thermo Fisher Scientific, with several firms increasing their shares in the company. Notably, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the third quarter.

Headquartered in Waltham, MA, Thermo Fisher Scientific was founded on October 11, 1960. The company, along with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), are both large-cap medical companies. Despite the similarities, Thermo Fisher Scientific showcases a slightly higher net margin of 13.68% compared to AstraZeneca’s net margin of 13.10%. Furthermore, the former is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than the latter, indicating that it currently stands as the more affordable of the two stocks.