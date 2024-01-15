Thema to Support First-time VC Fund Managers with a £5M Investment per Year

In an unprecedented move, London-based fund of funds, Thema, has announced its intention to bolster the venture capital (VC) scene in Europe. The firm is paving the way for first-time VC fund managers with a new initiative that promises to invest up to £5 million into three to four debut funds each year.

Breaking the Mold

Unlike its counterparts, Thema is not shying away from being the first investor in a fund. This bold approach is backed by a Western European family office, the company’s sole supporter. The initiative is a part of Thema’s broader mission to diversify VC fund management by extending support to underrepresented individuals.

A Vote for Emerging Managers

Thema’s cofounder, Sam Ettelaie, is a staunch advocate for emerging managers. He believes that they are more motivated and perform better, drawing on data from the European Investment Fund to support his assertion. Ettelaie underscores the value of unique networks and a well-thought-out fund strategy for new managers.

Thema’s Supportive Ecosystem

Thema is not stopping at mere monetary investment. The company is also providing office space, managing back-office costs, and assisting with the ‘GP commit’—the personal investment that fund managers are expected to make. This level of commitment can be a steep hurdle for newcomers in the field. Ettelaie criticizes the industry’s high expectation for GP commits, arguing that it results in a two-tier system.

Anticipating a Shift in Attitudes

While acknowledging the current challenges in raising funds for non-traditional investments, with many closing below their target, Ettelaie is optimistic about the future. He forecasts a renewed interest from family offices in emerging managers by mid-2024.