The Wyoming Reserve Aims to Raise $43 Million in Common Stock Offering

The Wyoming Reserve Opportunity Zone Fund Corporation, commonly known as The Wyoming Reserve, has unveiled a common stock offering targeting accredited investors, in a bid to accumulate up to $43 million. The company provides potential tax benefits through qualified opportunity zone (QOZ) and qualified small business stock (QSBS) investments, in addition to trading and fulfillment services for precious metals and other high-value assets.

Advertisment

Investing in Precious Metals

Collaborating with Scottsdale Mint, The Wyoming Reserve has ventured into the manufacturing and distribution of precious metals. Their operations, based in their shared facility in Casper, Wyoming, aim to maximize efficiencies. Wyoming's tax environment, devoid of taxes on gold and silver, offers a financially advantageous landscape for such investments.

Stock Offering Details

Advertisment

Priced at $10 per share, The Wyoming Reserve's common stock is available under Regulation D, Rule 506(c). To participate, investors are required to confirm their accredited status. Situated in a QOZ, the company provides an opportunity for deferment of capital gain taxes until 2026. Moreover, investments in QOF held for over a decade could potentially enjoy permanent tax elimination. The inclusion of QSBS could further decrease the investment horizon for tax exemption to five years.

Risks and Considerations

Despite the potential benefits, the offering bears significant risks and is of speculative nature. Consequently, would-be investors are urged to approach The Wyoming Reserve for offering materials and weigh the risk of loss before making an investment decision.