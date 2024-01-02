en English
Business

The Rohatyn Group Elevates Michael DeAngelo as Partner, Aims for Future Growth

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:05 am EST
The Rohatyn Group (TRG), a prominent asset management firm with a distinctive focus on emerging markets and real assets, has announced the appointment of Michael DeAngelo as a Partner. DeAngelo, an industry veteran with over two decades of experience, will be responsible for global Investor Relations, Treasury, and Operations. He will also hold the office of Deputy Chief Operations Officer.

DeAngelo’s Promotion: An Acknowledgment of His Contributions

DeAngelo’s elevation to the role of Partner is a recognition of his considerable contributions to the firm over the larger part of its 20-year history. His areas of expertise and influence include trading operations, private market valuations, investor relations, and corporate strategy. His rise to partnership is seen as crucial to TRG’s future expansion and the delivery of bespoke client solutions.

Endorsements from TRG Leadership

Jay Cohen, Partner and Chief Operational Officer of TRG, lauded DeAngelo’s skill set and his alignment with the firm’s cooperative and entrepreneurial culture. Nick Rohatyn, TRG’s Founder and CEO, also acclaimed DeAngelo’s significant role in the firm, expressing his confidence in DeAngelo’s ability to scale the business and deliver customized solutions for clients.

DeAngelo’s Career Trajectory

Michael DeAngelo’s career in the financial services industry spans over 20 years, with a dedicated focus on emerging markets. He started his journey at TRG as a Trading Operations Specialist, climbing the ranks to Director of Global Operations. Before his tenure at TRG, he was a part of JP Morgan’s Emerging Market Sales Trading and Research team and kickstarted his career at Bankers Trust in 1999.

Founded in 2002, The Rohatyn Group has established a global presence with over 160 professionals operating across 18 countries. The firm’s future growth and client-centric strategies are expected to greatly benefit from DeAngelo’s promotion to Partner.

Business Emerging Markets Investments
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

