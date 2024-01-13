en English
Business

The Rise of Affluent India: A New Market Dynamic

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:55 am EST
The Rise of Affluent India: A New Market Dynamic

The affluent class in India is on an upward trajectory, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 12% since 2019, a striking contrast to the 1% CAGR of the country’s overall population. A recent report by Goldman Sachs, titled ‘The Rise of Affluent India,’ forecasts that this segment, which currently comprises only 4% of the working-age population with a per capita income over $10,000, will expand to 100 million individuals by 2027.

The Ripple Effect on Market Dynamics

This burgeoning affluent class is significantly altering market dynamics in India. Their spending power is boosting categories such as leisure, jewelry, healthcare, and premium brands, reflecting the trend of premiumization that is sweeping across even the smaller towns of India. The Goldman Sachs report anticipates that Indian companies selling premium goods will outperform broad-based competitors, propelled by the increasing purchasing power of high-income earners.

Equities: The Underrated Premium Category

Interestingly, the report fails to categorize stocks as a premium category. Contrary to this, White Papers by Oliver Wyman suggest that as a country’s economy grows, equities should be considered high-end consumer goods. With economic prosperity, more people have the means to save money and invest in equities, despite their inherent volatility. The rising demand for equities, along with a lack of new equity supply, has led to a secular increase in stock prices.

Asset Price Inflation: The Inequality Paradox

Income inequality is another significant driver of asset price inflation. The wealthy have seen a disproportionate increase in income, resulting in asset price inflation rather than goods and services inflation. This phenomenon has led to a wealth effect, causing further investment in assets and sparking an ongoing cycle of asset price increases. Oliver Wyman’s paper posits that the secular bull market since 1982 has been propelled by strong demand growth, fueled by rising income inequality, while the supply of equities has failed to keep pace.

Other contributing factors include lower interest rates, financialization, higher leverage, and the introduction of novel financial products, which collectively contributed to the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. However, the provision of liquidity by central banks has supported the ongoing market growth.

Business India Investments
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

