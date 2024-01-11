en English
The ‘Magnificent Seven’ of Big Tech Outperformed in 2023: A Deep Dive into Amazon’s Remarkable Rally

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
In 2023, the ‘Magnificent Seven’ big tech stocks, including Apple, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Amazon.com, Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Tesla, experienced significant gains. Nvidia was the top performer with a 235% year-to-date return, while Tesla exceeded Wall Street predictions for Q4 deliveries. Meta Platforms continues to hold above its 50-day line, and both Apple and Microsoft stocks traded mixed. Google parent Alphabet debuted its Gemini AI model, and Amazon is moving further above a cup base buy point. The influence of these stocks on the market-cap weighted Nasdaq composite and S&P 500 indexes cannot be ignored.

Amazon’s Rally in 2023

Amazon(NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders had a fantastic 2023 as their stock gained 80% on the year, easily beating the 24% rally in the S&P 500 and the 43% spike in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Index. That performance didn’t quite push the e-commerce giant’s shares back into record territory, although it did push its valuation back above $1.5 trillion. Amazon stock remains below the all-time highs of over $180 per share that were set when the market was soaring in late 2021.

Driving Factors

The 2023 rally was powered by several encouraging trends that imply much higher annual earnings ahead for this massive business. Amazon posted accelerating sales trends throughout the year, giving investors one big reason to like the stock. Sales were up 13% in the most recent quarter compared to an 11% increase in fiscal Q2 and a 9% uptick in Q1. Wall Street loves to see speeding revenue gains, especially in a business that books over $500 billion of sales each year.

Part of that rebound came from a return to growth in the e-commerce division following a painful post-pandemic slowdown through most of 2022. But investors were even happier to see Amazon’s services segment expand more quickly. That division, anchored by the Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform, grew at a blazing 18% rate last quarter and now accounts for well over 50% of the total business. That’s great news because a continued shift toward service sales likely means higher profitability over time.

Amazon’s Profitability Turnaround

Amazon also showed solid progress in its pivot toward more balance between growth and profits. Operating cash flow soared over the last few quarters and is in solidly positive territory after declining in 2022. Earnings are on a much stronger trajectory, too. The 2023 rally means the odds are stacked against Amazon repeating its market-thumping performance this year. Yet growth stock investors shouldn’t ignore that possibility. If its operating and financial momentum carries through into 2024, operating profit margin could keep moving toward the double digits. Success here would mean much higher profits, and positive shareholder returns, over the long term.

Business
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

