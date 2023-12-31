en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Highs and Lows: A Look at India’s Stock Market in 2023

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:53 am EST
The Highs and Lows: A Look at India’s Stock Market in 2023

As the curtain falls on 2023, it’s clear that the year has been a prosperous one for investors in the Indian stock market. Benchmark indices have broken records, and a positive trend is evident in mid and small-cap stocks. The ebbs and flows of the market have drawn a fascinating picture, with successes and challenges in equal measure.

Winners of the Stock Market

NTPC, a leader in power generation, has shown remarkable growth, spurred by planned capacity expansion and the company’s initiative to set up pumped hydro storage units across nine states, totaling 14 GW. Tata Motors, enjoying its position as India’s top electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has ridden the wave of a favorable outlook for its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) division, improved margins, and a shift towards SUVs and renewable transportation. Bajaj Auto‘s success in the premium segment and its partnership with Triumph have helped it stay on a positive trajectory, along with a stable three-wheeler business. Coal India received numerous upgrades after analysts predicted sustained coal demand and plans for more thermal power plants by 2032. Larsen and Toubro‘s performance was buoyed by significant order wins, including a major contract for the Bengaluru suburban rail project. REC benefited from government-supported power projects and a push towards sustainable energy. Power Finance Corp‘s strong performance was due to large deal wins in the clean energy space. IRFC saw success with the expansion of railways post-COVID-19 lockdowns. SJVN‘s success in hydroelectric power generation was driven by multiple order wins, including a significant solar project. Aurobindo Pharma‘s positive performance was due to USFDA approvals for drug manufacturing and a substantial increase in net profit in Q2.

Challenges on the Market Front

However, not all stories were of growth and success. Adani Enterprises, for instance, faced a significant challenge following allegations of accounting fraud and stock manipulation in the Hindenburg report, leading to a decline in its stock prices. UPL, a leader in the agrochemicals sector, saw declining growth and a drop in chemical prices, leading to a bearish outlook and a reported net loss in Q2.

Gold Market Volatility

Another notable occurrence in 2023 was the volatility in gold prices, a factor that impacted Rajesh Exports, a leading gold refiner and manufacturer. Despite these challenges, the resilience of the Indian stock market has been commendable, and the overall sentiment remains positive.

0
Business India Investments
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bermuda's Economy: Resilience Amid Rising Costs and Economic Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Ireland's New Pension Reform: More Flexibility in Retirement Planning

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Russia's Chemical Industry Fuels Economic Growth Amid EU Sanctions

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities

By Hadeel Hashem

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to Inaugurate Bhubaneswar Metro Project Found ...
@Business · 15 mins
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to Inaugurate Bhubaneswar Metro Project Found ...
heart comment 0
Norway’s Largest Pension Fund KLP Divests from Saudi Aramco, Citing Human Rights and Environmental Concerns

By Ebenezer Mensah

Norway's Largest Pension Fund KLP Divests from Saudi Aramco, Citing Human Rights and Environmental Concerns
Unstop CEO Stirs Debate with ‘Party Leave’ Post on LinkedIn

By BNN Correspondents

Unstop CEO Stirs Debate with 'Party Leave' Post on LinkedIn
Mandara Capital: The Sunset of a Trading Titan

By Ebenezer Mensah

Mandara Capital: The Sunset of a Trading Titan
Square Enix’s Dragon Quest Tact to End Service by February 2024

By Salman Khan

Square Enix's Dragon Quest Tact to End Service by February 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
1 min
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
2 mins
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
3 mins
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
3 mins
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico: A Focus on Drug Trade and Conflict Resolution
3 mins
Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico: A Focus on Drug Trade and Conflict Resolution
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
3 mins
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
Fianna Fail to Nominate Next EU Commissioner, Confirms Micheal Martin
4 mins
Fianna Fail to Nominate Next EU Commissioner, Confirms Micheal Martin
Wolves' Manager O'Neil Praises Lemina's Impact Amid Personal Tragedy
8 mins
Wolves' Manager O'Neil Praises Lemina's Impact Amid Personal Tragedy
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
15 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
34 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app