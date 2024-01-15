The Dance of Mean Reversion: A Historical Analysis of Asset Class Performance

Investing, as the world has come to recognize, is a dance of numbers, trends, and predictions. Central to this ever-evolving ballet is the concept of mean reversion in asset class performance. As we delve into historical cycles, valuations, and sentiment indicators, a canvas of future investment opportunities unfolds.

Retracing the Footprints: 2019-2023

Revisiting the period from 2019 to 2023, we note the performance of U.S. large cap and growth sectors, which outpaced other assets, setting the stage for potential mean reversion. As the pendulum swung from 2020 to 2023, assets like U.S. small caps, small cap value, MLPs, and natural resources equities, began to shine, demonstrating improved performance. Gold emerged from its chrysalis of stagnation, posting gains, while U.S. large cap and large cap growth maintained their stride, propelled by stars like the ‘Magnificent Seven’ including the FAANG fraternity.

A Tale of Two Markets: U.S. vs. International

But all was not uniform in this global ballet. International and emerging markets trailed their U.S. counterparts, hamstrung by an array of global economic challenges. However, the stage is never static. Long-term valuation metrics such as the Shiller P/E Ratio and Buffett indicator suggest caution for U.S. large caps over the next decade. Conversely, relative valuations and the dollar’s outlook could signal a revival for international and emerging market equities.

Opportunities Glittering in the Shadows

Among the dance’s shadows lurk opportunities. Natural resources equities, MLPs, and gold are poised to take the lead, supported by favorable valuations and macro factors. The investment firm GMO LLC, founded by Jeremy Grantham, shares this bullish stance on emerging market local currency debt, believing it to be at a generationally attractive entry point. They argue that valuations, growth, and interest rate differentials all bode well for the asset class, and that the relative valuation of emerging market currencies to the U.S. dollar primes it for mean reversion.

In Conclusion: Shifting Leadership

As our review of the performance ballet concludes, it’s evident that the rhythm of investing is cyclical. History and current valuation levels point to potential shifts in leadership among asset classes. The quest for financial success is a dance of mean reversion, a dance that demands investors to be nimble, knowledgeable, and above all, patient.