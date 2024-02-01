The Azur Selection Expands Luxurious Footprint with French Acquisition

The Azur Selection, an eminent Greek hospitality company, has marked a major milestone in its growth trajectory by signing a pact to acquire Hôtels Du Groupe Boucau, a renowned French hospitality firm. This strategic move is a part of The Azur Selection's ambitious plan to expand beyond the Greek borders and establish a robust foothold in France, particularly in the luxury hospitality sector.
Acquisition of Prestigious Hotels in Cannes
The agreement entails the acquisition of three esteemed hotels located in Cannes, demonstrating The Azur Selection's commitment to deliver superior experiences to its guests. This deal is a clear indication of the company's intent to elevate its presence in the luxury hospitality market. The acquisition also underscores the confidence financial institutions have in the company’s potential for growth, as The Azur Selection has secured a substantial bank loan to finance this expansion.
The Azur Selection's Growth Vision
Georges Arvanitakis, the Chairman of The Azur Selection, expressed his exhilaration about this significant step in the company's evolution. He accentuated the alignment of this move with their vision to offer unmatched guest experiences and create lasting memories. The Azur Selection, known for owning, operating, developing, and managing hotel and entertainment facilities, has demonstrated success with its portfolio in Greece. The company’s listing on the Access+ market of Euronext Paris since 2022 further attests to its growth potential and investment value.
Expansion Beyond Greece
The recent appointment of Piero Pastore as the General Manager of Nolinski Venezia by the French hospitality group Evok is noteworthy. This marks the only property in the Evok portfolio outside of Paris and symbolizes The Azur Selection's acquisition of the French hospitality company Evok. This expansion move beyond Greece is a robust testament to The Azur Selection's growth strategy and its commitment to broadening its horizons.