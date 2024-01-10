en English
Investments

Thailand’s New Incentives Package to Boost ESG Investments

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:09 am EST
Thailand's New Incentives Package to Boost ESG Investments

Thailand’s Finance Ministry is primed to launch a new incentives package, designed to catalyze investments in environment, social, governance (ESG) projects. The unveiling, expected within the first quarter of 2024, represents a strategic move by the government to bolster private investment in ESG initiatives. These initiatives are increasingly recognized as pivotal to the nation’s sustainable economic growth and environmental conservation efforts.

Driving Sustainable Development

Permanent Secretary Lavaron Sangsnit underscored the ministry’s active role in shaping sustainable development measures. These measures align with ESG principles, a response to the shifting global investment landscape. ESG practices, when adopted by businesses, serve as a testament to their competitive edge and capacity for long-term expansion. The ministry’s initiative underlines Thailand’s commitment to sustainable development, a key factor in attracting and retaining international investors.

Fostering Green Investments

Among the numerous strategies under consideration to assist Thailand’s transition towards sustainability is the introduction of carbon tax measures. These measures aim to stimulate investment in green businesses, particularly those harnessing renewable and cleaner energy sources. The proposed incentives package includes tax deductions for investments in various sectors such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, waste management, sustainable agriculture, and sustainable tourism. By doing so, the package seeks to promote environmentally sound and sustainable investments, drive economic growth, generate employment, and position Thailand as a leader in ESG investment.

Setting a New Course

The Finance Ministry’s impending incentives package sets a new course for Thailand’s investment landscape. It underscores the nation’s commitment to sustainable development and environmental conservation. By promoting private investment in ESG initiatives, the ministry aims to bolster the nation’s economy while ensuring its alignment with global sustainability trends. The move also reinforces Thailand’s commitment to becoming a more attractive destination for foreign investors, particularly those with a keen interest in ESG principles. This innovative approach to investment marks a significant step towards achieving Thailand’s vision of sustainable economic growth.

Investments Sustainability Thailand
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

