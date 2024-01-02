Terra Classic Cryptocurrency: A Glimmer of Hope Amidst Price Drop

The Terra Classic cryptocurrency has been grappling with a severe price drop, plunging over 49% from its peak at $0.00028 to barely maintain stability above $0.000135. The emergence of a falling wedge pattern on the daily chart indicates a potential easing of the downward momentum, hinting at a power shift in favor of the buyers.

A Potential Shift in Trajectory

The recent burning of 5.57 billion Terra Luna Classic tokens by Binance has significantly reduced LUNC’s supply, resulting in a 7% price increase. This burn mechanism could potentially contribute to a positive shift in Terra Classic’s trajectory, which is currently struggling to stay afloat.

A Possible Recovery Rally

If the price manages to break out above the falling wedge pattern, a recovery rally targeting a 32% gain to $0.000193 could be on the horizon. However, amidst the prevailing uncertainty in the crypto market, the future of Terra Classic’s price remains shrouded in ambiguity.

The Threat of Heightened Selling Pressure

A breakout in the opposite direction, below the lower trendline, could exacerbate selling pressures and push the price down to $0.000115, further intensifying the coin’s decline. The overall sentiment in the crypto market leans towards cautious optimism, heavily influenced by the anticipation of a Bitcoin spot ETF approval, which could dictate broader market trends.