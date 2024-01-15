TeraPlast Acquires Majority Stake in Palplast Moldova: A Strategic Move Towards European Consolidation

Romanian industrial conglomerate TeraPlast has extended its footprint in Europe with the acquisition of a majority stake in Palplast Moldova. Palplast, a specialist in the production of high-density polyethylene pipes used in water and gas supply networks, is located in Calarasi, about 50km from Chisinau, the capital of Moldova.

Details of the Acquisition

The acquisition deal, valued at EUR 1.8 million, was sealed following the fulfillment of all necessary conditions. It resulted in TeraPlast securing 51% of the shares in Palplast, with the remaining 49% staying with Fribourg Capital. The latter is an investment firm led by former Moldovan Prime Minister, Ion Sturza.

Of the total deal value, TeraPlast invested EUR 1 million directly into Palplast’s equity. The remaining EUR 0.8 million was paid to Fribourg Capital.

TeraPlast’s Strategic Move

This investment represents a strategic move by TeraPlast. The company aims to capitalize on the upcoming municipal water and sewage projects in Moldova, which is a candidate for European Union membership. The acquisition also aligns with TeraPlast’s vision of consolidating its European presence.

Following the acquisition, Palplast Moldova plans to utilize the funds to diversify its production capabilities and strengthen its logistics platform. The company reported a turnover of EUR 2 million and a net profit of EUR 0.28 million in 2022.