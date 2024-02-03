Tenet Fintech Group Inc. Completes First Tranche of Private Placement Offering

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., the parent company of a conglomerate of fintech and AI firms, has successfully accomplished the initial tranche of its private placement offering. The company has raised a total of $1,610,000 by selling 1,610 convertible debenture units, each priced at $1,000. This endeavor is a part of a larger plan to accumulate up to $10,000,000. Plans for additional tranches are in place, aiming to raise at least another $6,000,000. However, the execution of these additional sales remains uncertain.

Details of the Convertible Debenture Units

The convertible debenture units comprise an unsecured convertible debenture with a 10.0% interest rate, set to mature in February 2027, and purchase warrants for common shares at $0.25, exercisable until February 2026. The debenture holders have the option to convert their debentures into common shares at $0.15 each, with an automatic conversion clause if the share price surpasses $2.50 for three consecutive days.

Allocation of Proceeds and Lead Agent

The funds raised from the private placement offering will be primarily directed towards the development of Tenet's Cubeler Business Hub. The remaining proceeds will be utilized as working capital and for general corporate purposes. Research Capital Corporation was the lead agent and sole bookrunner for this transaction. As compensation for their services, they received a cash commission and broker warrants.

Regulations and Restrictions

The securities are subjected to a statutory hold period and are not registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933. Therefore, they cannot be sold in the U.S. unless they are registered or an exemption applies. This provision is in accordance with the placement contract dated February 2, 2024, under which the first tranche was executed.