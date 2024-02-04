Temasek Prepares for 50th Anniversary Amid Geopolitical Challenges and Investment Strategy Evolution

From its humble beginnings in 1974, Temasek has grown into a global investment powerhouse, preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024. Today, Temasek boasts a diverse workforce and a portfolio worth $382 billion as of March 2023. The company's trajectory shows no signs of slowing down, with plans to ensure that by 2030, 60-70% of its investments will be in resilient, long-term holdings for stable returns, while 30-40% will be in more dynamic, short-term investments.

High Return Investments and a Multidimensional Approach

Recently, Temasek scored a successful exit from its stake in Indian insurance portal Policybazaar, achieving a high return, and remains indirectly invested via a joint venture. With the 50th anniversary on the horizon, the company demonstrates a firm commitment to sustainability and resilience in its investment strategies. Deputy Chief Executive Chia Song Hwee, who joined Temasek in 2011, acknowledges the challenges ahead, primarily from geopolitics, which affect investment strategies and decisions.

Navigating Geopolitical Complexities

Temasek is not a stranger to the complexities of international relations, particularly in sensitive industries like semiconductors. The company must navigate factors such as US export controls and China's restricted access to advanced technology. Hwee emphasized the need for a multidimensional investment approach that considers financial outcomes and geopolitical implications without being paralyzed by uncertainty.

Commitment to Sustainability

Underlining their commitment, Temasek has established an environmental, social, and governance framework to evaluate potential investments, making recent strides in sustainability-focused companies. The company also scored a maximum 100% in the 2023 GSR Scorecard for its sustainability and resilience progress. As part of its 50th anniversary commemoration, Temasek remains steadfast in delivering sustainable returns over the long term in a complex world.