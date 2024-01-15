en English
Business

Teladoc Health’s Stock Price Surge: A Sign of Undervaluation or a Warning Signal?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:54 am EST
Teladoc Health’s Stock Price Surge: A Sign of Undervaluation or a Warning Signal?

Experiencing a noteworthy uptick in the New York Stock Exchange, Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has become the cynosure of investors’ eyes. However, despite its recent price surge, the stock might still be undervalued. Analysts estimate its intrinsic value at $32.33, above its present market value. As indicated by Teladoc Health’s high beta, the stock’s price displays enhanced volatility relative to the market, potentially leading to more significant price drops in a bearish market and opening up further buying opportunities.

Favorable Growth Prospects

With anticipated profit growth of 99% in the coming years, Teladoc Health’s future growth prospects appear robust. The current share price might not fully incorporate the potential growth yet, presenting a ripe opportunity for both existing shareholders to augment their holdings and potential investors to make an entry.

Financial Health and Risk Factors

Nevertheless, investment decisions should not be based on growth prospects alone. It’s crucial to consider other factors such as financial health and associated risks. Teladoc Health has US$1.54b worth of debt and US$1.03b in cash, resulting in a net debt of approximately US$507.3m. While the company’s balance sheet is deemed adequate, concerns linger over its use of debt and future profitability. Investors must also pay heed to two warning signs concerning Teladoc Health.

Other High-Growth Stocks

For those not keen on Teladoc Health, over 50 other stocks with high growth potential warrant consideration. One such promising prospect is Cardinal Health, a healthcare company that has shown resilience and adaptability amidst the 2020-21 health crisis. It has broadened its partnerships, crafted digital health solutions, and launched private label products. Despite a high price-to-earnings ratio, its strong balance sheet, impressive cash flows, and positive revenue forecast make it a compelling consideration. The company’s use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance its supply chain adds another feather to its cap. Elliott Management’s investment in the company has already yielded a 38.4% increase in the share price over the past year, testifying to its potential.

Business Investments United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

