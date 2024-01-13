en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Technical Analysis for ESML Trading: Optimizing Entry and Exit Levels

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:02 am EST
Technical Analysis for ESML Trading: Optimizing Entry and Exit Levels

A comprehensive technical analysis has been released for trading the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) on NASDAQ. The analysis, produced by Stock Traders Daily, employs a proprietary method to optimize entry and exit levels, providing specific buying and selling strategies based on technical summary data. The goal is to help investors navigate the market with precise investment decisions while implementing effective risk management techniques.

Trading Strategies for ESML

The report suggests a two-pronged approach for trading ESML. Firstly, it recommends buying near $35.13, targeting an upside of $37.25 and setting a stop loss at $35.03 to protect against potential losses. Conversely, the report advises shorting ESML as it nears $37.25, with a downside target of $35.13 and a stop loss at $37.36.

Managing Resistance Levels

In addition to the above, the report outlines strategies around the resistance level at $36.99. The Long Resistance Plan involves buying ESML if it breaks above $36.99, targeting the same upside and setting the stop loss at either $36.88 or $36.9. The Short Resistance Plan suggests shorting ESML if it tests the $36.99 level, targeting $36.2 downside with a stop loss at either $37.1 or $37.08.

AI-Driven Technical Analysis

The analysis is powered by an AI developed by Stock Traders Daily, which has been refined over two decades to identify trading strategies for stocks, index options, ETFs, and futures. The AI-driven system provides real-time updates for support and resistance levels, market crash leading indicators, and detailed trading plans for day trading, swing trading, and long-term investing.

David Sekera, Chief U.S. Market Strategist with Morningstar Research, discusses the implications of stronger than expected CPI data on the market and the potential for interest rate cuts from the Fed. He believes the market is close to fair value and sees potential in value and small cap stocks for 2024.

0
AI & ML Business Investments
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
29 mins ago
World Economic Forum 2024: Rebuilding Trust through AI and Global Partnerships
On the cusp of a new era of economic transformation, the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is poised to shape the global narrative from January 15 to 19, 2024, in Davos, Switzerland. The conference, themed ‘Rebuilding Trust,’ is set to explore the potential of new technologies, their impact on decision-making, and
World Economic Forum 2024: Rebuilding Trust through AI and Global Partnerships
The Rise of 'Digital Sweatshops': The Human Labor Behind AI Development
4 hours ago
The Rise of 'Digital Sweatshops': The Human Labor Behind AI Development
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours ago
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Investor's Guide: Top 3 Healthcare Stocks Under $100 with Long-Term Growth Potential
31 mins ago
Investor's Guide: Top 3 Healthcare Stocks Under $100 with Long-Term Growth Potential
Revolutionizing Face Memorability Prediction with New Machine Learning Models
3 hours ago
Revolutionizing Face Memorability Prediction with New Machine Learning Models
Google's AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses
4 hours ago
Google's AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses
Latest Headlines
World News
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
21 seconds
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
25 seconds
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Kirkwood Eagles Soar to Their First-Ever NJCAA Division II National Title
38 seconds
Kirkwood Eagles Soar to Their First-Ever NJCAA Division II National Title
Mother's Horror: Live Insects Found in Sainsbury's Rice Packet
41 seconds
Mother's Horror: Live Insects Found in Sainsbury's Rice Packet
Rachel Beller Shares Immune-Supportive Recipes on 'Good Morning America'
56 seconds
Rachel Beller Shares Immune-Supportive Recipes on 'Good Morning America'
Is Khabib Nurmagomedov Poised for a UFC Comeback? Chael Sonnen Fuels Speculation
1 min
Is Khabib Nurmagomedov Poised for a UFC Comeback? Chael Sonnen Fuels Speculation
Kids Tennis Day: A Fun-Filled Prelude to the 2024 Australian Open
1 min
Kids Tennis Day: A Fun-Filled Prelude to the 2024 Australian Open
Albion Rovers Appoint Robert Cameron as Interim Chairman
1 min
Albion Rovers Appoint Robert Cameron as Interim Chairman
Jordan Henderson in Advanced Transfer Talks with Juventus
1 min
Jordan Henderson in Advanced Transfer Talks with Juventus
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
25 seconds
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
21 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app