en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Tech Investor Advocates for ‘Invest America’ Program for Children

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Tech Investor Advocates for ‘Invest America’ Program for Children

In an ambitious move to address wealth inequality and boost financial literacy from a young age, tech investor Brad Gerstner is passionately advocating for a revolutionary legislative program – ‘Invest America’. The program proposes to establish investment accounts for every child born in the United States, each initially seeded with a sum of $1,000. The proposal, though still in its infancy, aims to make significant strides before the upcoming presidential election.

Corporate America’s Role

Gerstner’s vision extends beyond government legislation. He is actively engaging with corporate America, encouraging companies to offer matching funds for these accounts, primarily to benefit the children of their employees. His proposition has garnered interest from leading corporations like Zillow, Dell, and Uber. Rich Barton, the co-founder and CEO of Zillow, has expressed his strong support for the initiative, seeing it as a potent tool to address financial literacy and wealth inequality.

Falling in Line with Current Trends

The proposal also aligns seamlessly with the current trend of businesses offering competitive benefits that extend beyond traditional scopes. Groundbreaking benefits like menopause assistance are now being established and expected by employees. While corporate giants like Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Michael Dell, and Uber’s Dara Khosrowshahi have yet to formally comment, the initiative is undoubtedly gaining traction.

The Road Ahead

The prospective federal legislation, however, is set to face challenges in Washington, D.C. If successful, it could significantly alter corporate benefits offerings and shape the financial future of the next generation. The ‘Invest America’ program, with its potential to democratize wealth and cultivate financial literacy from a young age, is a radical departure from traditional financial initiatives and a step towards a more equitable future.

0
Business Investments United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast

By BNN Correspondents

Tech Failures in New Zealand: A Cautionary Tale

By Mazhar Abbas

Philippine Stock Exchange Eyes Major Rebound in IPO Activity for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Singapore's Economy Records Fastest Growth Since 2022

By Waqas Arain

Navigating the Financial Services Landscape: Opportunities and Trends ...
@Business · 2 mins
Navigating the Financial Services Landscape: Opportunities and Trends ...
heart comment 0
Johannesburg Anticipates Decline in Fuel Prices: Impact and Concerns

By Israel Ojoko

Johannesburg Anticipates Decline in Fuel Prices: Impact and Concerns
Generative AI Attracts Global Investments: A Deep Dive into the Seismic Shift in Enterprise Spending

By Bijay Laxmi

Generative AI Attracts Global Investments: A Deep Dive into the Seismic Shift in Enterprise Spending
Oil Firm Threatens Legal Action over Alleged Land Grab in Lagos

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Oil Firm Threatens Legal Action over Alleged Land Grab in Lagos
India’s JERC Proposes Green Energy Charge for Chandigarh Consumers

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's JERC Proposes Green Energy Charge for Chandigarh Consumers
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast
2 mins
New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast
The Pivotal Role of Parliament in Democratic Governance
2 mins
The Pivotal Role of Parliament in Democratic Governance
PUNCH Sports Extra: Michigan Wolverines Triumph, Mfon Udoh's Record Challenged, and Fulham Duo Praised
2 mins
PUNCH Sports Extra: Michigan Wolverines Triumph, Mfon Udoh's Record Challenged, and Fulham Duo Praised
PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Counters Criticism on Parliamentary Debates
2 mins
PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Counters Criticism on Parliamentary Debates
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message
2 mins
Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
2 mins
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
Empress Schuck Shares Heartbreaking Miscarriage News
2 mins
Empress Schuck Shares Heartbreaking Miscarriage News
Sports Megastar's Big Announcement Shakes Up Scene: Snoop Dogg's Olympic Role, Cena's Cars, and More
2 mins
Sports Megastar's Big Announcement Shakes Up Scene: Snoop Dogg's Olympic Role, Cena's Cars, and More
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
25 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
1 hour
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
3 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app